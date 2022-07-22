Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day – MarketWatch

Ads

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -2.51% advanced 4.16% to $2,265.26 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +0.06% rising 0.16% to 3,831.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.25% falling 0.42% to 30,967.82. The stock’s rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $765.67 short of its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.07% rose 1.89% to $141.56 and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.45% rose 1.26% to $262.85. Trading volume (1.9 M) remained 110,018 below its 50-day average volume of 2.1 M.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Friday, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

Supported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source