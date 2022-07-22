HBO Max New Releases: April 2022 – Den of Geek

Ads

We have the highlights of what's coming to and leaving HBO Max in April 2022, including fresh seasons of The Flight Attendant, Made for Love, and Barry!

April is about to be a good month for returning HBO and HBO Max properties.

HBO Max’s list of releases for April 2022 features three hotly anticipated seasons of television. The Flight Attendant, which helped launch HBO Max as a viable spot for good dramedy in 2020, premieres its second season on April 21. That will be followed by another go-around for the sci-fi comedy Made for Love on April 28. Of course, the big ticket item this month is something that HBO Max inherited from its cable cousin. Barry season 3 will continue the story of hitman-turned-actor Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) on April 24.

The TV offerings run much deeper than just returning shows this month. April 7 sees the arrival of Tokyo Vice, a sprawling crime drama with some episodes directed by Michael Mann. The series stars Ansel Elgort as an American journalist embedding himself in Tokyo’s criminal underground in the late ’90s. Also of note are some docuseries like The Invisible Pilot (April 4) and Not So Pretty (April 14).

Films like Annabelle, The Incredible Hulk, and Insidious arrive on April 1. They will be followed by Man of Steel on April 5 and the most recent seasons of Batwoman (April 2) and Snowpiercer (April 29). Late in the month, however, HBO Max seems to be having its own Halloween-in-April initiative. The Blair Witch Project, House of 1,000 Corpses, and The Devil’s Rejects all arrive on April 30.

Here is everything else coming to and leaving HBO Max this month.

TBD

Gentleman Jack, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

April 1

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of ’42, 1971

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

April 2

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

April 4

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

April 5

Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

April 7

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)

Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)

The Night House, 2021 (HBO)

When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)

April 12

Black Mass, 2015

April 14

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 17

The House, 2017

April 21

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 22

A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)

April 24

Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

The Baby, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 25

We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 27

The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)

April 28

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere

April 29

Snowpiercer, Season 3

April 30

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

The Devil’s Rejects, 2005

April 3

Life’s Too Short, 2012 (HBO)

April 30

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Hearts in Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Her Body, 2018 (HBO)

Hitman, 2007 (HBO) (Extended Version)

House, 2008 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

Poltergeist II: the Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The End, 1978 (HBO)

The Fast and the Furious, 2001 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, 2007 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings of the Dove, 1997 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Waiting to Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

Welcome to Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

Witness, 1985 (HBO)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Alec Bojalad

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

