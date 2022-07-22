2022 MacBook Air will have 'M2' chip, MagSafe, 1080p camera, says leaker – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple’s MacBook Air is not due for a refresh until 2022, but new rumors claim to offer details on a next-generation version of the thin-and-light that supposedly borrows key elements from the recently unveiled MacBook Pro.

Reliable leaker dylandkt outlined the upcoming MacBook Air in a series of tweets on Thursday, saying the laptop will eschew its long-standing wedge shape for a squared-off design that is more in line with 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

An “M2” chip is predicted to power the device. Performance specifications went unmentioned, but the silicon is unlikely to be more powerful than M1 Pro or M1 Max, as MacBook Air is not aimed at professional users. Further, dylandkt claims the new MacBook Air once again lacks fans, suggesting “M2” is a low-power, high-efficiency chip.

Mini-LED is considered “likely” and the machine is expected to incorporate a 1080p camera, but the leaker was unable to confirm whispers that Apple will adopt a camera housing “notch.” ProMotion variable refresh rate technology, which was introduced to MacBook Pro this week, will not make an appearance on the new MacBook Air, according to dylandkt.

Other MacBook Pro features supposedly set for integration include full-size function keys and MagSafe charging, the latter of which will draw power from a 30W adapter. Peripheral connectivity, including support for at least two external monitors, will be accomplished via USB-C ports, but an SD card reader and HDMI are not expected.

Like the 24-inch iMac with M1, Apple is predicted to offer MacBook Air in a variety of colors, while the laptop’s bezels and keyboard will transition from black to an off-white hue. The final product could resurrect the “MacBook” name that was last used in 2019.

Today’s rumors echo predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier this year said the 2022 MacBook Air will sport a 13.3-inch mini-LED display, redesigned chassis with new color options and updated M-series chip.

Apple is anticipated to debut its MacBook Air redesign in the middle of 2022.

It will likely have the notch. I believe the notch was sized the way it was so when they do add face unlock, they won’t have to increase it and everyone will be used to that sized notch already. The 16″ MBP is so good but I really want face unlock in addition to the fingerprint reader. Throw in an M2 Max Apple Silicon with 64 graphic cores and I’ll probably be opening up my wallet.

I don’t understand why it didn’t have Face ID from the get go.

An off white notch would look better in the menu bar.

entropys said: I don’t understand why it didn’t have Face ID from the get go.

An off white notch would look better in the menu bar. The components required for Face ID would make screen too thick

The components required for Face ID would make screen too thick

Darn, my 2015 Air has an SD Card slot. Apple, ffs, add SD Card (MagSafe and headphone jack). Make MBA great again.

First things first: dongles are the worst. If MBA gets no SD Card I would be forced into buying a more powerful, thicker, heavier, more expensive machine I don’t want with less web browsing battery life than my current 2015 MBA (new battery).

So I’d have less ports and worse web browsing battery life than my then 7 year old MBA. Seriously.

I wish they did a 16” MacBook Air.

