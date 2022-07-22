LinkedIn's Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Auctions Off Solana NFTs – Crypto Times

Ads

The professional networking site LinkedIn’s co-founder Reid Hoffman has a DALL•E and NFT strategy, which we are here to fathom. He has a vision for “Untranslatable Words” NFTs, which he will auction off daily on Solana Marketplace Magic Eden.

Inspired by the potential of DALL•E and NFTs — and the possibilities that they unleash together — my team and I have created a number of small image collections that we'll be tokenizing as NFTs.

The first collection debuts on Magic Eden today.

Here's why I'm experimenting:

Reid Hoffman discussed his upcoming venture into the world of NFTs using DALL•E. This OpenAI project can generate imagery in various styles, from photorealistic imagery to paintings and emojis.

“A single word is worth a thousand pictures,” he said of the technology.

Speaking of the project “Untranslatable Words”, it is said to span 11 pieces of tokenized images created using DALL-E 2, with the auction of the first piece “mångata” beginning today.

While writing, the highest bid is 18 SOL, and the proceeds from each piece will be distributed between charitable causes and his team of collaborators. Any NFT that is not purchased during the auctions will be burned or destroyed permanently.

What emerged from Hoffman’s intentions to jump on the NFT bandwagon was his outlook on the crypto bear market, which he described as a “good moment for experimentation.”

