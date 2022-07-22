HBO Max New Releases: The Best Shows & Movies to Watch in May – PureWow

Are you sure you want to remove this item from your Recipe Box?
We always keep an eye out for the latest Netflix lineup, and, of course, everything coming to Amazon Prime. But now, we’re happy to report that HBO Max is offering a sneak peek at its new releases.
The streaming service has released a list of exciting titles that will be added to its database in May 2022. There are multiple classic titles, like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sense and Sensibility, St. Elmo’s Fire, The Color Purple and What to Expect When You’re Expecting.
There’s also a slew of HBO Max originals set to debut this month, like The Staircase and The Time Traveler’s Wife. Oh, and how could we forget about season two of Hacks, the hilarious comedy series starring Jean Smart?
Keep reading for our top picks from HBO Max’s new releases, followed by a complete list of TV shows and movies that are coming to the streaming service beginning May 1.
- Premiere date: May 5
- Cast: Toni Collette, Colin Firth
Collette and Firth star in the new HBO Max limited series, which recounts the trial of Michael Peterson. Unlike the Netflix show, it’s *not* a documentary.
- Premiere date: May 6
- Cast: Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore
If you didn’t see Dear Evan Hansen in theaters, now’s your chance. The musical follows a socially awkward teenager, who gets caught up in a web of lies.
- Premiere date: May 10
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Laurence Fishburne
The Matrix: Resurrections is returning to HBO Max. When Neo is faced with two realities, he must determine what’s real and what’s not. (FYI, the movie takes place 60 years after the revolutions.)
- Premiere date: May 12
- Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins
This laugh-out-loud show is returning for season 2, starring Smart as a washed-up comic. When the comedian hires a new, wonderfully dry assistant, chaos ensues.
- Premiere date: May 15
- Cast: Theo James, Rose Leslie, Kate Siegel
Based on the best-selling book (and 2009 movie), the brand-new show follows an ordinary couple as they deal with an unusual obstacle: time travel.
May 1
47 Ronin
Assassins
At Close Range
An Autumn Afternoon
Back To School
Bottle Rocket
Calladita
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Child 44
Chungking Express
Conan The Barbarian
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dodes ‘Ka-Den
Domino
Downhill
Dragnet Girl
Early Spring
Early Summer
Equinox Flower
Erase
Fallen Angels
Floating Weeds
Frida
Furry Vengeance
Gang Related
Good Morning
Hard Rain
Hart’s War
High and Low
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius
Julie
Killers
Language Lessons
Love and Baseball
Masters of the Universe
North Dallas Forty
Not Easily Broken
Poseidon
Red Beard
Ringo and His Golden Pistol
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie
Sense and Sensibility
Sliding Doors
St. Elmo’s Fire
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
The Big Sleep
The Color Purple
The End of Summer
The Fugitive
The Machine That Kills Bad People
The Missing
The New Guy
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Rugrats Movie
The Sapphires
The Stepford Wives
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Tokyo Twilight
Top Secret!
Transporter 3
Unbroken
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Welcome to the Dollhouse
W.E.
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood
You, Me and Dupree
Young Adult
Zathura: A Space Adventure
May 3
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know
May 5
Las Bravas F.C.—Season 1 (Max Original)
Queen Stars Brazil—Season 1 (Max Original)
The Staircase—Season 1 (Max Original)
May 6
Dear Evan Hansen
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred
La Afinadora De Árboles
May 7
We Baby Bears—Season 1, Part C
May 9
Get Hard
May 10
Catwoman: Hunted
Robot Chicken—Season 11, Part B
Sesame Street Mecha Builders—Season 1, Part A
The Matrix: Resurrections
May 12
Hacks—Season 2 (Max Original)
Who’s By Your Side—Season 1 (Max Original)
May 13
Hank Zipzer
Old
Smalls—Season 4
May 15
The Time Traveler’s Wife
May 17
Sesame Street Mecha Builders—Season 1, Part B
The Mule
May 20
Identidad Tomada
May 22
Fast Foodies—Season 2
May 23
Teen Titans Go!—Season 7, Part B
May 26
Navalny
That Damn Michael Che—Season 2 (Max Original)
Tig n’ Seek—Season 4 (Max Original)
May 27
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn with Blippi
Ghost—Seasons 1 and 2
Stath Lets Flats
May 29
The Misery Index—Season 3, Part B
May 31
Miami Vice
Date not yet announced
George Carlin’s American Dream
PAUSE with Sam Jay—Season 2
Enter your registered email below!