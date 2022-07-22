HBO Max New Releases: The Best Shows & Movies to Watch in May – PureWow

Ads

We always keep an eye out for the latest Netflix lineup, ﻿and, of course, everything coming to Amazon Prime. But now, we’re happy to report that HBO Max is offering a sneak peek at its new releases.

The streaming service has released a list of exciting titles that will be added to its database in May 2022. There are multiple classic titles, like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sense and Sensibility, St. Elmo’s Fire, The Color Purple and What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

There’s also a slew of HBO Max originals set to debut this month, like The Staircase and The Time Traveler’s Wife. Oh, and how could we forget about season two of Hacks, the hilarious comedy series starring Jean Smart?

Keep reading for our top picks from HBO Max’s new releases, followed by a complete list of TV shows and movies that are coming to the streaming service beginning May 1.

Premiere date: May 5

May 5 Cast: Toni Collette, Colin Firth

Collette and Firth star in the new HBO Max limited series, which recounts the trial of Michael Peterson. Unlike the Netflix show, it’s *not* a documentary.

Premiere date: May 6

May 6 Cast: Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore

If you didn’t see Dear Evan Hansen in theaters, now’s your chance. The musical follows a socially awkward teenager, who gets caught up in a web of lies.

Premiere date: May 10

May 10 Cast: Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Laurence Fishburne

The Matrix: Resurrections is returning to HBO Max. When Neo is faced with two realities, he must determine what’s real and what’s not. (FYI, the movie takes place 60 years after the revolutions.)

Premiere date: May 12

May 12 Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins

This laugh-out-loud show is returning for season 2, starring Smart as a washed-up comic. When the comedian hires a new, wonderfully dry assistant, chaos ensues.

Premiere date: May 15

May 15 Cast: Theo James, Rose Leslie, Kate Siegel

Based on the best-selling book (and 2009 movie), the brand-new show follows an ordinary couple as they deal with an unusual obstacle: time travel.

