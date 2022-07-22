Samsung Galaxy M04 runs Geekbench with a Helio G35 chipset – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Peter 21 July 2022
Samsung Android Rumors
The Galaxy A04 – SM-A045F/DS – was certified by the NBTC a week ago, now its M-series counterpart has be sighted in the Geekbench database. The phone has a model number SM-M045F and the motherboard is listed as “m04”.
This leaves no doubt that this is the Samsung Galaxy M04. There was no “M03”, just a pair of M02 phones from the beginning of last year. These are not powerful phones, but they do run full-blooded Android.
In the case of the M04, it is Android 12 running on a Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. This is a 12nm chip with 8x Cortex-A53 cores at up to 2.3GHz, a PowerVR GE83200 GPU and a built-in 4G modem.
This is the first Galaxy M04 leak, so we don’t quite know what to expect from the phone. In contrast, there have been plenty of leaks from the A04 series – there was the A04 at the Wi-Fi Alliance, the A04s renders and the A04 Core leak.
Source
Hope the price will be up to 80 euros othervise is way too costly. Doogee X3 pro cost around 100 and offers much better specs.
Just hope it is small phone screen under 6 inch and price under 6000 then I'll buy it to use as a Secondary Phone.
that doesnt matter anymore. but their w series isnt actually made by lg themselves. it was made by some odm brand.
Phone finder
All brands Rumor mill
Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed
Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram
© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data