The Gray Man Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality – Filmibeat

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo’s latest directorial venture The Gray Man featuring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush in the lead roles, has started streaming on Netflix from today, and guess what? On the very first day of its stream, the film is available on several notorious sites for free download. Yes, you read it right! The Gray Man full movie has been leaked online in high definition print by multiple pirated sites. We wonder if it will affect the viewership of the film on Netflix.

Based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry AKA Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins. Dhanush plays Avik San, the ‘lethal force’ who can stop Six from revealing a dark agency secret.

On a related note, during the film’s press conference in Mumbai, Joe Russo told media that he would love to collaborate with more Indian actors in future, as he loves the diversity of India.

“We love India, we love the vibrant film community here. There’s so much talent in India and the fan base is so passionate. We would love to find as many projects as possible with Indian talents – producers, actors, directors… It is exciting to us,” had said Joe.

Produced by the Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca via AGBO and Roth Kirschenbaum’s Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Castaldi, The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick in pivotal roles.

