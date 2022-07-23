What is the weather like on the planet Jupiter? – INFORUM

Ads

FARGO — The first weather in the universe anywhere other than on Earth to be observed by humans is the Great Red Spot in the outer atmosphere of Jupiter. The Great Red Spot, which can be seen through a good telescope, is actually a hurricane-like storm with 300 mph winds that has been spinning for at least 300 years in the Jovian atmosphere. Jupiter is made mostly of gasses, with a relatively small solid metallic core surrounded by liquid metals, so there is no surface like on Earth from which to observe the sky.

If there were a surface a human could stand on, that human would be instantly crushed by extreme atmospheric pressure while breathing ammonia and dodging hailstones of diamonds. That’s right — the intense pressures in the Jovian atmosphere crush carbon into diamonds. Meanwhile, Europa, one of Jupiter’s countless moons, has a 60-mile-deep saltwater ocean which, although it is encased in ice, is thought to contain some of the chemicals necessary for life to exist.

