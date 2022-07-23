All the new Marvel movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in 2022 – BGR

Ads

Due to a number of factors, 2021 turned out to be the busiest year in the history of the MCU. In total, Marvel Studios released four movies and five new shows on Disney Plus. 2022 won’t be quite as jam-packed with Marvel content, but there are still plenty of new releases coming next year. Below, we’ll round up all of the new movies and shows Marvel plans to release in 2022. We’ll also do our best to estimate when the movies will hit Disney Plus so that you can watch them at home.

The first Marvel movie coming to Disney Plus in 2022 hit theaters back in November. The Eternals are ancient aliens who have been on Earth for thousands of years. But when the Deviants return, they are forced into action. (We’ve covered extensively how this affects the MCU.) You can stream Eternals on Disney Plus starting on January 12th, 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the highlight of Phase 4 so far, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a chance to top it. As we saw in the teaser trailer tacked on to the end of No Way Home, the spell Strange cast to help Peter had far-reaching consequences across the multiverse.

In fact, the situation is so urgent that the ex-Sorcerer Supreme needs Wanda Maximoff’s help. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6th, which means we can likely expect it on Disney Plus in late summer. July seems like a likely landing spot.

As with every other Marvel movie in 2022, the fourth Thor movie was delayed by a few months from the original release date. We will not see the godly Avenger again until July, which means that Disney Plus subscribers will likely have to wait until the fall to stream Thor: Love and Thunder. We don’t know much about this sequel, but we do know Taika Waititi is returning to direct, Natalie Portman should have a prominent role, and Christian Bale will play the villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Ms. Marvel was initially set to come to Disney Plus in late 2021, but is now slated for summer 2022. Not only is Kamala Khan one of the most exciting new characters in Marvel comics, but her show will help to set up the upcoming movie, The Marvels, which will see her and Captain Marvel team-up.

If you want to see Oscar Isaac trek across the world, beating up bad guys while struggling to contain his multiple personalities, Moon Knight is for you. It’s coming to Disney Plus in 2022, and considering how much footage Marvel was willing to show off at Disney Plus Day, it could streaming relatively soon. There are even rumors that Moon Knight could debut as soon as February and the date may have just leaked.

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as the titular She-Hulk in this upcoming Disney Plus series. As with Moon Knight, Disney hasn’t shared a date for She-Hulk other than 2022. That said, we know that the show has already finished filming. With the new year right around the corner, we are hoping to hear more about the MCU in 2022 from Kevin Feige and co. in the weeks ahead.

James Gunn not only got his movie back, but he’s also going to get to bring the Guardians to Disney Plus. Once again, we don’t have a release date, but the name clearly suggests that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will start streaming on Disney Plus this holiday season.

Earlier this month, Disney Plus shared a sizzle reel for its biggest releases coming in 2022. A surprising addition to that list was I Am Groot, which is a series of shorts starring our favorite talking tree. Again, we don’t have a release date, but apparently, it’s coming sometime next year.

