Amazon Prime day sale: Smart TV, laptop and other electronics selling at flat 50% discount or more – Gadgets Now

Gadgets Now Bureau27 Jul, 2021, 06:29PM IST

This smart TV from TCL offers 3860 x 2160p resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 30 watts output and comes preloaded with popular OTT apps.

This laptop from Asus offers a 15.6-inch IPS display and comes powered by Core i7 10th-gen processor. It has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics coprocessor.

These truly wireless earbuds from Sennheiser offer a claimed battery life of 4 hours on a single charge and with the charging case up to 12 hours. They come with voice control support and touch control buttons are also placed in each earbud.

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch has a claimed battery life of 4 days and is water resistant up to 50 meters. The wearable features a 1.34-inch touchscreen display and comes with 15+ different exercise modes.

With this Boat speaker, buyers get a 70mm driver and 30W speaker output. It houses a 2500mAh battery that can deliver up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. The audio device has IPX5 water resistant rating.

The SanDIsk hard disk offers 2TB storage and comes with 2000MB/s read and write speeds. It comes with IP 55 rating making it water and dust resistant.

These over-the head earphones from Skullcandy are lightweight and offer support for up to 40 hours of batter life. It comes with rapid charge support too and can be purchased in four colour options — Light Gray Blue, Chill Grey, Black and Dark Blue colour options.

This gaming monitor from LG offers 2K display resolution of 2560x1440p and 144Hz refresh rate. It has a display port, 2 HDMI ports, 1 headphone jack as connectivity options.

This router is aimed for the professional gamers as they need uninterrupted speed. It has a 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU with three co-processors and 1GB RAM. It offers eight gigabit ethernet ports for getting fast, wired connection.

This microSD card support offers a rear speed of up to 160MB/s and a write speed of up to 90MB/s. The card is also shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof.

Available in Charcoal Black, Racing Red and Teal Green, this smartwatch offers a 1.28-inch TFT display. It is compatible with Android v5.0 and above and iOS 8.0 and above.It has a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Tis projector from Boss supports connection with Wi-Fi, Android Phone, PC, laptop, tablet, TV, U disk, DVD player, set-top-box, etc. It comes with Android operating system and is powered by a quad-core processor.

This device is aimed for professional music players. It is portable and comes with a 4-channel mixer. It comes with support for the JBL Compact Connect app as well.

Compatible with Android 6.0 or later, this drawing tablet is meant for designers. It is compatible with office software like Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint. It provides an 11-inch drawing area and a slim compact design.

This microphone houses a one inch dual diaphragm microphone ideal for studio recordings and more. It offers high sensitivity and 155dB maximum SPL. It also has low noise electronics for high dynamic range.

