Samsung Galaxy S22 to reportedly launch a new Lavender Purple color – gizmochina

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra broke all sales records recently. Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was launched in February of this year. Many prospective Galaxy owners may be confused, as almost 6 months after the launch, on whether to get an outdated device right away which may become cheaper, or wait another 6 months for the newest and the greatest.

Undoubtedly, this requires a difficult decision. Therefore, Samsung is trying to make things simpler by persuading clients to make quick purchases. Lavender Purple is a brand-new color choice for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

In June, rumors started circulating that the Galaxy S22 smartphone line may come in a Purple Hue. This time, the information was leaked by well-known Samsung leaker IceUniverse, who disseminated it over Twitter. We are disposed to believe in the veracity of the leak, given IceUniverse’s well-established track record with Samsung devices.



There isn’t much information available at the moment about the new Lavender Purple color choice, assuming it turns out to be the official name. No prospective release date is mentioned. Nevertheless, depending on the release cycle timing, the launch should take place soon.

Purple is, if anything, a distinctive color choice for cellphones that is certain to get some notice. However, there could be more motivation for this choice. Samsung’s choice of hue is not totally unexpected, given the many speculations suggesting a possible purple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.



