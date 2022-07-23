Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked 2022 on August 10, leaked invite reveals key details – Economic Times

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL**See what I did there? https://t.co/BrH4sT99yU
Nothing … but trouble? Nothing Phone (1) owners report ‘green tint’ display, selfie camera issue
Amazon Prime Video gets new interface similar to Netflix, revamped design will enhance user experience
WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ feature to get this major update
Yes Bank’s plan to bring Carlyle and Advent on board as equity investors for about $1 billion has gathered pace, following the proposed sale of the lender’s stressed assets to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company and the constitution of a new board, said people in the know.
The NDA’s decision to field a tribal woman as its presidential candidate appears to have paid dividends, with as many as 17 opposition MPs and 126 MLAs cross-voting for Droupadi Murmu, who defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha late Thursday evening to be elected the 15th President of India.
Is the buzz around ‘hot’ sectors and billion-dollar valuations missing the big picture of ed-tech?
QSR giants emerged stronger from the pandemic. But why is it not reflecting in their stocks?
Adani Group gets the importance of enterprise telecom networks
