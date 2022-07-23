Binance Coin Price Prediction AUD: What Price Can BNB Reach In 2022? – DMARGE

Ads



Binance Coin (BNB) has outperformed other large-cap crypto assets over the past 12 months – with new developments on the way, is now a good time to buy?

11 April 2022 by Tom Mitchelhill

2022 started off poorly for crypto investors, with the overall crypto market witnessing some pretty substantial losses throughout the first 2 months of the year. Over the past 3 weeks, however, the market has begun to recover BNB coin has recouped some of its gains, and is currently valued at US$416 ($561 AUD) down 21% YTD. As of today, BNB is ranked as the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market cap and is one of the most well-established & widely used digital assets in the cryptocurrency sector.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native token of the Binance ecosystem. Quite simply, BNB is used to pay and validate transactions on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The 29 million users of the Binance exchange are incentivised to use BNB wherever possible and are rewarded with 10-25% discounts when using BNB for transactions fees and payments.

BNB is a deflationary token, meaning that the total number of BNB tokens decreases over time. This generally tends to have a positive impact on price long-term, as the total number of tokens become more scarce.

Binance reduces the supply of BNB every quarter based on the amount of trading volume. In crypto parlance, reducing the number of tokens in circulation is called a “burn”. Binance states that they will continue the quarterly burns until 100 million BNB are destroyed, which is equivalent to 50% of the total supply.

A total of 31.9 million have already been burned from a total circulating supply of 168.1 million thus far.

Binance was launched in July 2017 by founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, affectionately known in crypto circles and on Twitter as “CZ”. CZ said that he decided upon the name “Binance” after combining the words “Binary Finance”. CZ stressed that the name was a signal to investors that a new paradigm of ‘binary’ assets (cryptocurrency) was being ushered into the world of global finance.

Binance is quite well-known, owing to its status as the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange based on both users and daily trading volume. However, the Binance ecosystem goes far beyond just the exchange and includes a diverse lineup of blockchain-related projects, such as: Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Binance Academy, Binance Research, Binance Labs, Binance Launchpad and even Trust Wallet.

The most important thing that investors need to keep an eye on when it comes to BNB is regulation. Binance was banned from the UK in June last year, after regulators concluded that the exchange’s activity could not be “sufficiently supervised”, and now regulatory agencies around the world are beginning to take action against suspicious activity on Binance and other major crypto exchanges.

CZ has stressed on multiple blog posts and tweets that Binance is staunchly “pro-regulation” and is willing to work alongside all domestic regulators to make cryptocurrency as accessible as possible. While this eagerness for transparency and bipartisanship is definitely nice to see from Binance, it means practically nothing to regulatory agencies like the SEC who are looking to shut down anything they consider to be “unregulated” in the crypto market.

Regulation fears aside, Binance had an extremely successful 2021 – introducing the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and the host of DeFi, NFT and smart-contract applications that came with it. As Ethereum “gas” prices climbed in 2021, the BSC offered a faster, less expensive alternative for those looking to build DeFi projects, mint NFTs or create new DApps. Because BNB is the native token for all transactions and payments on the BSC the price soared in response, growing over 1,300% in 2021 alone.

Analysts at FXStreet are quite bullish on BNB in the short term, with the FX Street team predicting an 18% surge over the coming weeks. This will occur if Binance Coin can hold steady at its new support level of US$410 ($552 AUD) — however it’s still possible that the market could take a dip, with bears will continue to push BNB to new lows. The analysts are bullish an expect short-term gains, however if BNB continues to drop, then investors can expect an approximate 15-20% drop from today’s (11 April 2022) price: US$416 ($561 AUD).

Short-term technical analysis from both TradingView and CoinCodex remains bearish, with most indicators leaning towards a negative price sentiment for the coming months. The overall analysis of BNB remains bullish for the long-term with automated analysis from WalletInvestor predicting that BNB could feasibly reach a price of US$789 ($1122 AUD) by the end of 2022.

Analysis from DigitalCoinPrice is slightly less bullish and predicts that BNB will be worth US$584 ($830 AUD) by the end of this year. Additionally, CoinQuora suggests that an end of year price target of US$700 ($995 AUD) is still on the cards. Finally, analysis from Gov.Capital predicts that BNB will finish the year at a price of $597 ($849 AUD).

Automated analysis from Wallet Investor states BNB could be valued at US$2,450 ($3,485 AUD) in the next 5 years, provided that current macro-trends continue.

Gov.Capital’s algorithmic predictions are slightly less bullish than Wallet Investor but still put BNB at a value of US$2,183 ($3,105 AUD) come 2026.

So, if you decide to go ahead and purchase BNB you can do so on every major crypto exchange. Unless you are already extremely comfortable with a certain exchange or platform, the best place to purchase BNB is on the native Binance exchange itself, as Binance will charge users lower fees and offer incentives for everything involving BNB.

