Theengs open-source tools to decode BLE sensors work on ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Android phone, etc… – CNX Software

Theengs is a manufacturer agnostic open-source set of tools to decode BLE sensors and integrate those into smart home and IoT solutions such as Home Assistant with notably support for autodiscovery to automatically create the sensor.

Theengs can be installed on various hardware from ESP32 to an Android phone or a Raspberry Pi SBC, and the solution currently supports close to forty BLE sensors from various companies including Xiaomi, Honeywell, and RuuviTag.





There are six components:



Note that you don’t necessarily need to use the mobile app, as you could run an OpenMQTTGateway on an ESP32, or the Theengs Gateway on a Raspberry Pi, or the Theengs App on an Android phone or tablet. Each acts as a local BLE to MQTT gateway with the Android app capable of displaying the sensor data without integration with a home automation gateway.

We are running out of simple and easy to remember words to name new product.

I could have choose Theeengs also ; -)

Is Theengs an alternative to Espressif ‘One-Stop-Matter’, or can they be used together?















