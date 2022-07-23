The 75+ Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 to Shop Now – Good Housekeeping

Ads

Amazon’s annual savings extravaganza is HERE!

Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant’s flagship shopping holiday, is officially here. Consider it Christmas in July! After all, this is just about half way to Black Friday, making it the perfect time to shop and save.

Reminder that Prime Day is a two-day event. The sale kicked off yesterday and today is the last day, so you have less than 24 hours to scoop up these savings.



This year’s Prime Day deals are better than ever, but there are also more Prime Day deals than ever (upwards of two million, to be exact). To make your Prime Day shopping haul a breeze, we dug through all the Prime Day savings and whittled it down to the very best deals in every category including huge savings on Apple products, appliances, amazing Prime Day luggage sales, deals on mattresses and bedding, Amazon devices and more.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS is the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal of 2022, discounted 30% (or $120) off. It also is the lowest price ever for this model of Apple Watch. The Series 7 comes complete with navigation and health-tracking features. If you’re looking for an entry-level Apple Watch without all the bells and whistles, the is also on sale for 22% (or $60) off.

This is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on an iMac desktop computer. It is less than half of the price of the newer 27-inch model, making right now an opportune time to snag a Mac monitor for (way) less before this model is phased out.

Technology experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute name Apple’s MacBook Pro the best overall laptop of 2022. This version with the M1 Pro processor is best for users who do CPU-intensive tasks like photo editing, video editing, 3D rendering or gaming.

Apple AirPods Pro marry the convenience of wireless earbuds with the sound quality of over-ear headphones. They are discounted 32% off for Prime Day this year, which makes them both the best Prime Day AirPods deal of 2022 and a better deal than last year’s AirPods Pro Prime Day deal — a feat considering inflation

The second generation AirPods are your standard AirPods. They are the most popular AirPods on Amazon by a long shot, with more than 500,000 reviews and counting. They are also the most affordable—the recently had a price reduction to $99, and they are discounted an additional 10% off for Prime Day to only $89.

AirPods Max is Apple’s take on over-ear headphones. They provide the most premium audio experience and most comfortable fit of the AirPods product lineup, perfect for those who spend multiple hours per day wearing headphones. In addition to spatial audio and active noise cancellation, AirPods Max also features a custom-built driver that delivers virtually undistorted sound directly into your ears.

If you need a replacement AirPods case, Amazon sells those too! This wireless charging AirPods case works with Apple MagSafe, qi wireless charging mats (the standard wireless charging technology in most consumer-grade wireless chargers), or a lightning cable for wired charging.

Ninja’s air fryer was named the best overall air fryer of 2022 by the Good Housekeeping Institute because of its ease of use and because it made food the crispiest in the shortest amount of time. This air fryer can remove moisture when you use it as a dehydrator and can go as low as 105 degrees.

The same great air frying capabilities as Ninja’s basic air fryer above, but with a larger 5.5-quart capacity. You can cook up to 3 pounds of food (think french fries or chicken wings) in the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer and when you’re finished, pop the non-stick ceramic basket into the dishwasher.

If you’re looking for maximum savings, this is one of the best Prime Day air fryer deals. It has an extra-large 7-quart capacity making it a great air fryer for families. It offers eight cooking functions that will air fry, roast, broil, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and keep warm all with a touch of a button. It will even roast a whole chicken or grill up to five burgers.

This modern touchscreen air fryer will take the guesswork out of cook times thanks to eight different cooking preset options and temperatures ranging from 180 to 400º. The new start and stop button is perfect if you need to change cooking cycles and offers a built-in timer to remind you to flip or shake your food for even cooking.

This mini air fryer by Instant Pot is perfect for those who live alone, who tend to cook meals with only 1-2 servings, or who have limited counter space or limited kitchen storage. You can customize different cooking programs using the one-touch smart program which has temperature ranges between 120 and 400º.

Perfectly “fry” your food with temperatures between 200 and 400º with the Chefman Compact Air Fryer. The 2-quart compact size is perfect for couples, small kitchens and even RVs. Since the basket is made of non-stick material, there is no need to use oil or cooking spray.

You can grill, roast and bake your favorite foods with less fat and grease with the Ultrean Air Fryer Oilless Cooker. Adjust your temperature between 180 to 400º by setting your cooking preferences with easy-to-use buttons and an auto-timer. Clean-up is a breeze with the non-stick pan and dishwasher-safe basket.

Pet parents know that Bissell vacuums are among the best vacuums for pet hair on the market. This one has a sealed HEPA filter to capture even the tiniest particles and allergens. If a carpet cleaner is what you need, Bissell’s popular is also on sale (14% off) for Prime Day.

The Roomba 692 is the most affordable and best-selling of iRobot’s robot vacuums and it is discounted a whopping 40% off for Prime Day.

There aren’t many Dyson vacuums included in Amazon Prime Day this year, but the is a welcome exception. It’s currently 22% off for a discount of $115, which is not to be missed because we rarely see Dyson vacuums discounted more than $100 off the original price, even during Black Friday or other major sale holidays. This vacuum cleaner effortlessly steers thanks to Dyson’s signature ball axel and glides across different floor types with ease. It works best on carpet and laminate flooring, but it’s great for wood floors, too.

As the name might suggest, the Dyson Ball Animal is an evolution of the Dyson Ball vacuum that’s specially designed to pick up pet hair. Right now, it is only slightly more expensive than the standard Dyson Ball, so worth the splurge if you have pets in your household. It includes an additional tangle-free turbine tool that uses counter-rotating brush heads to effortlessly remove pet hair from carpets and upholstery.

Dyson’s cordless stick vacuums are the only stick vacuums that deep-cleans carpets nearly as good as some full-size upright vacuums. Fully charged and ready for duty at a moment’s notice, nothing beats the convenience of quickly grabbing it off the charger to clean an unexpected mess, or whizzing through the house before guests arrive without the hassle of cords or carrying a heavy machine.

This is a can’t-miss deal if you’re in need of new luggage. Samsonite’s Winfield hardside luggage is some of the most durable luggage money can buy, and the three-piece set is 60% off for Prime Day. For context, one of the bags included in this set — the large 28″ checked bag — is normally $310 on it’s own, the same price as the full set right now.

Delsey Paris quickly became one of the most popular luggage brands for fashionable travelers post-lockdown. Its ultra-luxe luggage features a scratch-resistant hard shell and leather accents on the outside, a removable hanger, laundry bag, shoe bags and two large lined compartments on the inside, plus a one-button locking handle.

Le Creuset makes highly coveted kitchenware and it rarely, if ever, goes on sale. This Prime Day, its Dutch oven is up to 30% off for select models, which translates to a discount up to $120. If you’d like a smaller option, the is also on sale.

Le Creuset also makes beautiful tea kettles, which would make a great gift for the foodies or tea connoisseurs in your life.

The Element is Casper’s most affordable mattress, made even moreso by a 15% off Prime Day discount. It is a 10-inch mattress which features Casper’s signature durable base layer that prevents sinking over time, topped with a cooling layer of AirScape perforated foam that increases airflow and circulation through the night. If you’re familiar with Casper’s offering and looking for something a bit more supportive, its (10% off) and (15% off) are also on sale for Prime Day.

Zinus makes some of the most popular mattresses on Amazon thanks to its extremely competitive pricing (most Zinus mattresses are under $500). If the price seems to good to be true, check out some of the nearly 16,000 5-star reviews that claim the mattress alleviates back pain and holds up over years of use.

Consider this a run, don’t walk situation: the never-on-sale KitchenAid Stand Mixer is $80 off right now. It may not seem like much compared to the full price, but this is the biggest discount we’ve seen so far in 2022 (it rarely goes on sale — it was discounted 17% off during Black Friday 2021). Whether you’ve been eyeing one for yourself or are planning ahead for holiday gifting, this is a Prime Day deal that’s too good to pass up.

This unit was named best overall portable air conditioner by the Good Housekeeping Institute because of its dual hose system helps to cool the room quicker and more efficiently. Bonus:It also works as a heater and dehumidifier.

Amazon is having a huge sale on Amazon devices for Prime Day. Many of their most popular devices are at their lowest price ever, including the 4th Generation Echo Dot, 5-pack of Blink Outdoor Security Cameras, 50″ Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Halo Band.

It’s hard to overstate the savings potential of Prime Day. This year, there are over two million deals across every category, including home, tech (including Amazon devices), fashion, appliances, furniture, beauty and travel. Jessica Teich, deputy editor at the Good Housekeeping Institute says that the best Prime Day deals are in the tech and appliance categories, with Apple AirPods Pro at their lowest-ever prices in 2022 and top-rated vacuums and air fryers over 50% off.

Amazon Prime Day is a sales event that started in 2015 to commemorate the company’s 20th anniversary. Since then, the event has reliably been Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, with major discounts across all product categories.

Prime Day is happening July 12 and July 13 this year, according to The also mentioned that Prime Day will be extended to 20 countries this year, and will include more than ever before.

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event. That means you only have 48 hours to score the biggest savings. However, as in past years, Amazon unofficially extended Prime Day savings with Prime Day pre-sales this year. We also expect to see post-Prime Day sales in the days following the official event.

Prime Day savings are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (there are some discounts for students, seniors and other qualifying individuals). If you have never had an Amazon Prime membership, the company offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

