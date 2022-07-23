M2 MacBook Air Full Details ’22 | New Design, Camera, Speakers (and More) – iDrop News

Ads

As you know, Apple will unveil the redesigned M2 MacBook Air sometime in 2022, and today I want to share with you all the details I know about this new product.

Until now, all rumors and leaks about this device were based on prototypes, leaks from specific people working on it, or tech analysts. Luckily for us, Apple has been doing early production testing with their partners in China, and I now have all the technical details about this redesigned M2 MacBook Air.

What we knew so far was that Apple planned a very thin computer that could have white bezels and a white keyboard and a variety of color options to choose from. We also knew that Apple could introduce this computer sometime in 2022. But now, I have learned several things from sources who wish to remain anonymous.

Ever since Apple announced the redesigned M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros with the notch, many people have been asking leakers if we know anything about the notch coming to the M2 MacBook Air as well. Well, today, I have a definitive answer, and you are not going to like it.

I know that the CAD files I shared with you a few weeks ago did not have a notch, but after this manufacturing test and some information I received after it, I can confirm that this computer will indeed have a notch.

Those files were supposed to be the final ones, but it looks like the engineers or design team finally decided that a computer with a notch and narrower bezels would look better than one with the current bezels.

Apple is also reengineering the speakers to make them better and louder. They won’t be as good as the ones in the redesigned 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros, but they’ll certainly sound amazing. My sources haven’t listened to them specifically, so I can’t give you a description of the sound, but given the importance Apple has been giving to them during the manufacturing process, I think they’ll be incredible.

The microphones are also being greatly improved as well as the camera, which will get 1080p resolution. The keyboard will also see changes: overall it feels better, and it is around 7% thinner than the current MacBook Air keyboard. And yes, it will be white.

The i/o hasn’t changed from the CAD files we showed you: two USB-C connectors, one on each side, MagSafe 3 on the left, and an audio jack on the right.

During the test, multiple sources saw both blue and silver computers. I am sure there will be more styles available, but at the moment, I can only confirm the availability of those two colors.

Moving to the display, I can confirm the existence of mini-LED technology.

Mass production is expected to begin in January. I expect these computers to be ready in March or April. So technically, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that they could be unveiled at a March event where an iMac and Mac mini are also expected. That would actually make sense: a full Mac event. But right now, I can neither confirm nor deny whether Apple will unveil the M2 MacBook Air at that time. It’s possible, but I don’t know yet.

Finally, let’s talk about the price of these computers. As far as I know, Apple is currently considering two different pricing options. The first option is to keep the usual profit margin and make this a $1,200 computer while they keep the M1 MacBook Air at $899. The main problem with this option is that most people won’t find many differences between the two devices that would justify spending an extra $300.

The second option is to lower the usual profit margin and set the price to the MacBook Air’s usual price of $999. This would mean that the M1 MacBook Air would be discontinued, and the redesigned M2 MacBook Air would remain the only MacBook Air sold by Apple. However, Apple would continue to sell the M1 MacBook Air through other retailers and through its refurbished products store. This is a great computer, and Apple wants to continue to make money selling it.

Apple Silicon chips are changing the way computers work. MacBooks are now the standard when it comes to laptops. The MacBook Air, in particular, is my favorite. No manufacturer has ever achieved what Apple has done with this computer: battery life of almost 20 hours, a very powerful chip that does not reach high temperatures even in a fanless chassis, a great display, great speakers, and microphones, etc. I am very excited to see what Apple does with the redesigned M2 MacBook Air. The design may not be the best one they’ve created, but it’s the next step in the right direction, and I could not be happier about it.

Let me know what you think about it in the comments. Have a great day!

[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]

