Last Updated : January 01, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets ring the new year in red as Bitcoin, Solana fall
Bitcoin dipped 0.61 percent to trade at Rs 37,59,371 while Ethereum rose 1.84 percent to Rs 2,96,891. Cardano fell 1.23 percent to Rs 105.18 and Avalanche rose 4.75 percent to Rs 8,700. Polkadot rose 0.96 percent to Rs 2,180.83 and Litecoin fell 0.08 percent at Rs 11,788.96 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.16 percent to trade at Rs 79.85. Read more here.
National Buzz
Indian taxman recovers $6.62M from WazirX for evading tax on commission
Indian crypto exchange WazirX has reportedly paid over $6.6 million (Rs 49.2 crore ) following non-payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on trade commissions. The total recovery includes the pending tax of $5.43 million (Rs 40.5 crore ), the interest and a penalty for non-payment. Read more here.
International Buzz
Crypto Exchange Binance ‘Not Authorized’ to Operate in Ontario, Says Regulator
The Ontario Securities Commission has denied that crypto exchange Binance can continue its operations in the province. This came in the wake of the statement Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, made earlier this week, saying that the exchange would be able to continue to operate in Canada’s most populous province. Read more here.
NFT Mania
Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club Ethereum NFT for $450K
Eminem purchased one of the Ethereum-based Apes for 123.45 ETH ($452,000) on Thursday night and has since made the ape his profile picture on Twitter. Meanwhile, he appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs so far on OpenSea under the name Shady_Holdings. Read more here
