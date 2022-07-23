Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more – Moneycontrol

Ads

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7

Invest Now

MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy

mutual Fund (MF) schemes.

Invest Now

Powered By

The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.

Invest Now

Visit this section to access live price and charts.

Invest Now

Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.

Learn More

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

Last Updated : January 01, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets ring the new year in red as Bitcoin, Solana fall

Bitcoin dipped 0.61 percent to trade at Rs 37,59,371 while Ethereum rose 1.84 percent to Rs 2,96,891. Cardano fell 1.23 percent to Rs 105.18 and Avalanche rose 4.75 percent to Rs 8,700. Polkadot rose 0.96 percent to Rs 2,180.83 and Litecoin fell 0.08 percent at Rs 11,788.96 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.16 percent to trade at Rs 79.85. Read more here.

National Buzz

Indian taxman recovers $6.62M from WazirX for evading tax on commission

Ads

Indian crypto exchange WazirX has reportedly paid over $6.6 million (Rs 49.2 crore ) following non-payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on trade commissions. The total recovery includes the pending tax of $5.43 million (Rs 40.5 crore ), the interest and a penalty for non-payment. Read more here.

International Buzz

Crypto Exchange Binance ‘Not Authorized’ to Operate in Ontario, Says Regulator

The Ontario Securities Commission has denied that crypto exchange Binance can continue its operations in the province. This came in the wake of the statement Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, made earlier this week, saying that the exchange would be able to continue to operate in Canada’s most populous province. Read more here.

NFT Mania

Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club Ethereum NFT for $450K

Eminem purchased one of the Ethereum-based Apes for 123.45 ETH ($452,000) on Thursday night and has since made the ape his profile picture on Twitter. Meanwhile, he appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs so far on OpenSea under the name Shady_Holdings. Read more here

Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source