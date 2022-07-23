Instagram: How to change dark mode on iPhone and Android? – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Ads

HITC

work desk, laptop and table lamp…

Is turning the dark mode on or off on Instagram bothering you too? Here’s how you can change the setting on iPhone and Android.

The photo-sharing app’s users aren’t happy about plenty of changes that they’ve witnessed on the app recently. From the camera not working to blurry pictures, many people have had enough.

And now, users are frustrated about the background on the app turning dark. While Instagram hasn’t addressed the apparent changes, users don’t want the ‘dark mode’.

Several Instagram users in the past week have noted that their background has changed to black automatically.

The app is constantly updated, which results in changes in its features. But, the exact reason for the sudden appearance of the ‘dark mode’ is yet to be revealed.

Unfortunately, iPhone users cannot change the theme from dark to light or vice-a-versa on the Instagram app, but they can do it by altering their phone settings.

Android users are lucky, however, as Instagram offers them the option within the app to make the changes.

WHY IS MY INSTAGRAM FEED IN DARK MODE ALL THE TIME I HATE THIS @instagram

How to change it on iPhone

How to change it on Android

Instagram users clearly aren’t liking the new update as Twitter is flooded with complaints.

One tweeted: “@instagram Well, the new update keeping my display in dark mode means Twitter will be getting more of my time now.”

“Really would prefer if you would allow me the option to get my main feed back to white. One account is, the other isn’t. And I have no control or ability to change. The new dark mode setting is not enjoyable,” added another.

Another annoyed user said, “Hey @instagram why is my background in dark mode? I absolutely HATE the new update!! Ugh!”

In other news, Video condemned as Pittsburgh’s Foxtail and Skybar shut down over ‘problematic’ clients

source