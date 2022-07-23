Apple lands upcoming film 'Causeway' starring Jennifer Lawrence – AppleInsider

Ads

The upcoming Apple TV+ film is described as “an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.”

Apple today announced that it would add a new movie, “Causeway,” to its catalog. The A24 film is written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders.

Filmed in New Orleans, “Causeway” will star Jenifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up,” “Silver Linings Playlist.”) Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “Bullet Train”) will co-star.

The film is set to get a theater release and air on Apple TV+ in late 2022.

Lawrence is also tapped to star in “Bad Blood,” a yet-unreleased film that chronicles the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

“Causeway” joins Apple’s growing film catalog, which includes films such as Oscar-winner “CODA” and Oscar nominee “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Yet another film that Apple purchased after the film was made.

From the title I thought maybe it was going to be like Chunnel.

22july2013 said: Yet another film that Apple purchased after the film was made. What difference does that make? The film gets the exposure because of Apple. The actors get their real payday because of Apple.

22july2013 said: Yet another film that Apple purchased after the film was made. Welcome to media buying 101

greginprague said: 22july2013 said: Yet another film that Apple purchased after the film was made. What difference does that make? The film gets the exposure because of Apple. The actors get their real payday because of Apple. I wish you would have spoken up a few days ago when people were attacking me for suggesting that movie distributers (which implied Apple too) bought a lot of their properties after they were made by other production companies. Nobody stood up for me then. Your support comes a little late.

