Data Center Market – 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Amazon.com Inc| Technavio – PR Newswire

Data Center Market – 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Amazon.com Inc| Technavio

Aabha Sharma
May 20, 2022
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Data Center Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 615.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data centers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the data center market growth in North America over the forecast period. 
For more insights on the market share of various regions
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5g, demand planning, and expansion by hyper-scalers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the cybersecurity issues will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The data center market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Company Profiles
 The data center market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The data center market report provides complete insights on key vendors including, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. The data center market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Few companies with key offerings
Segmentation Analysis
To know about the market contribution of each segment – Download a sample now!
The competitive scenario provided in the Data Center Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don’t wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Data Center Market Forecast Report – Buy Now!
Related Reports
Data Center Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 615.96 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.22
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary                         
2. Market Landscape                            
               2.1 Market ecosystem             
                              Exhibit 01:  Parent market
                              Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics
               2.2 Value chain analysis           
3. Market Sizing                      
               3.1 Market definition
                              Exhibit 03:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
               3.2 Market segment analysis  
                              Exhibit 04:  Market segments
               3.3 Market size 2021 
               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026 
                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
                              Exhibit 05:  Global – Market size and forecast 2021 – 2026 ($ billion)
                              Exhibit 06:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 – 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis                         
               4.1 Five Forces Summary         
                              Exhibit 07:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            
                              Exhibit 08:  Bargaining power of buyers
               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        
                              Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of suppliers
               4.4 Threat of new entrants     
                              Exhibit 10:  Threat of new entrants
               4.5 Threat of substitutes          
                              Exhibit 11:  Threat of substitutes
               4.6 Threat of rivalry   
                              Exhibit 12:  Threat of rivalry
               4.7 Market condition 
                              Exhibit 13:  Market condition – Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Component                      
               5.1 Market segments
                              Exhibit 14:  Component – Market share 2021-2026 (%)
               5.2 Comparison by Component            
                              Exhibit 15:  Comparison by Component
               5.3 IT infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2021-2026        
                              Exhibit 16:  IT infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              5.3.1 Server infrastructure
                              Exhibit 17:  Server infrastructure: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.3.2 Storage infrastructure
                              Exhibit 18:  Storage infrastructure: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.3.3 Software-defined data center (SDDC)
                              Exhibit 19:  Software-defined data center: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.3.4 Network infrastructure
                              Exhibit 20:  Network infrastructure: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.3.5 Converged infrastructure
                              Exhibit 21:  Converged infrastructure: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.3.6 Data center automation software
                              Exhibit 22:  Data center automation software: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.3.7 Data center backup and recovery software
                              Exhibit 23:  Data center backup and recovery software: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.3.8 DCIM Solutions
                              Exhibit 24:  DCIM solutions: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              Exhibit 25:  IT infrastructure – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               5.4 Power management – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              Exhibit 26:  Power management – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              5.4.1 Generators
                              Exhibit 27:  Generators: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.4.2 Transformers
                              Exhibit 28:  Transformer: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.4.3 UPS
                              Exhibit 29:  UPS: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.4.4 Transfer switches and switchgears
                              Exhibit 30:  Transfer switches and switchgears: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.4.5 PDUs
                              Exhibit 31:  PDUs: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.4.6 Energy storage devices
                              Exhibit 32:  Energy storage devices: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              Exhibit 33:  Power management – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               5.5 Mechanical construction – Market size and forecast 2021-2026       
                              Exhibit 34:  Mechanical construction – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              5.5.1 Cooling solutions
                              Exhibit 35:  Cooling solutions: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.5.2 Rack
                              Exhibit 36:  Rack: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.5.3 Server rail kit
                              Exhibit 37:  Server rail kit: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.5.4 Others
                              Exhibit 38:  Others: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              Exhibit 39:  Mechanical construction – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               5.6 General construction – Market size and forecast 2021-2026             
                              Exhibit 40:  General construction – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              5.6.1 Base building shell construction
                              Exhibit 41:  Base building shell construction: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.6.2 Architecture planning and designing
                              Exhibit 42:  Architecture planning and designing: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              Exhibit 43:  General construction – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               5.7 Security solutions – Market size and forecast 2021-2026     
                              Exhibit 44:  Security solutions – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              5.7.1 Logical security solution
                              Exhibit 45:  Logical security solution: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              5.7.2 Physical security solution
                              Exhibit 46:  Physical security solution: Market size and forecast 2021-2026
                              Exhibit 47:  Security solutions – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               5.8 Market opportunity by Component             
                              Exhibit 48:  Market opportunity by Component
6. Customer landscape                        
               6.1 Customer landscape          
                              Exhibit 49: ?Customer landscape?
7. Geographic landscape                     
               7.1 Geographic Segmentation               
                              Exhibit 50:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
               7.2 Geographic Comparison   
                              Exhibit 51: Geographic comparison
               7.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026          
                              Exhibit 52:  North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              Exhibit 53:  North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               7.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026             
                              Exhibit 54:  APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              Exhibit 55:  APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               7.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026         
                              Exhibit 56:  Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              Exhibit 57:  Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026          
                              Exhibit 58:  South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              Exhibit 59:  South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               7.7 MEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2026              
                              Exhibit 60:  MEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
                              Exhibit 61:  MEA – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
               7.8 Key leading countries        
                              Exhibit 62:  Key leading countries
               7.9 Market opportunity by geography
                              Exhibit 63:  Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  
               8.1 Market drivers      
                              8.1.1 Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G
                              8.1.2 Demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers
                              8.1.3 Growing demand among SMEs
               8.2 Market challenges              
                              8.2.1 Cybersecurity issues
                              8.2.2 Time to market and high initial costs
                              8.2.3 Increasing power consumption
                              Exhibit 64:  Impact of drivers and challenges
               8.3 Market trends      
                              8.3.1 Implementation of AI in data centers
                              8.3.2 Increased adoption of HPC across enterprises
                              8.3.3 Consolidation of data centers
9. Vendor Landscape                            
               9.1 Overview
               9.2 Vendor landscape
                              Exhibit 65:  Vendor landscape
                              Exhibit 66:  Landscape disruption
                              Exhibit 67:  Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis               
               10.1 Vendors covered              
                              Exhibit 68:  Vendors covered
               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    
                              Exhibit 69:  Market positioning of vendors
               10.3 Alphabet Inc.      
                              Exhibit 70:  Alphabet Inc. – Overview
                              Exhibit 71:  Alphabet Inc. – Business segments
                              Exhibit 72:  Alphabet Inc. – Key offerings
                              Exhibit 73:  Alphabet Inc. – Segment focus
               10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
                              Exhibit 74:  Amazon.com Inc. – Overview
                              Exhibit 75:  Amazon.com Inc. – Business segments
                              Exhibit 76:  Amazon.com Inc- Key news
                              Exhibit 77:  Amazon.com Inc. – Key offerings
                              Exhibit 78:  Amazon.com Inc. – Segment focus
               10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.            
                              Exhibit 79:  Cisco Systems Inc. – Overview
                              Exhibit 80:  Cisco Systems Inc. – Business segments
                              Exhibit 81:  Cisco Systems Inc-Key news
                              Exhibit 82:  Cisco Systems Inc. – Key offerings
                              Exhibit 83:  Cisco Systems Inc. – Segment focus
               10.6 DXC Technology Co.        
                              Exhibit 84:  DXC Technology Co. – Overview
                              Exhibit 85:  DXC Technology Co. – Business segments
                              Exhibit 86:  DXC Technology Co. – Key offerings
                              Exhibit 87:  DXC Technology Co. – Segment focus
               10.7 Equinix Inc.         
                              Exhibit 88:  Equinix Inc. – Overview
                              Exhibit 89:  Equinix Inc. – Business segments
                              Exhibit 90:  Equinix Inc. – Key news
                              Exhibit 91:  Equinix Inc. – Key offerings
                              Exhibit 92:  Equinix Inc. – Segment focus
               10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
                              Exhibit 93:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. – Overview
                              Exhibit 94:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. – Business segments
                              Exhibit 95:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. – Key offerings
                              Exhibit 96:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. – Segment focus
               10.9 International Business Machines Corp.    
                              Exhibit 97:  International Business Machines Corp. – Overview
                              Exhibit 98:  International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments
                              Exhibit 100:  International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus
               10.10 Microsoft Corp.              
                              Exhibit 101:  Microsoft Corp. – Overview
                              Exhibit 102:  Microsoft Corp. – Business segments
                              Exhibit 103:  Microsoft Corp. – Key offerings
                11.00  List of Abbrevaitions
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
