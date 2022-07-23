Half Moon Bay bicyclist killed in coastal crash – San Mateo Daily Journal

Ads

Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 9:48 pm

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by an alleged drunk driver with a suspended license on Highway 1 in the Half Moon Bay area on June 25, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Samantha Hartwell, of Half Moon Bay, is accused of hitting a bicyclist, identified as Thomas Hampe, 60, with the right side of her vehicle while driving north on Highway 1 just south of Stage Road at 4:20 p.m., the DA’s Office said. Hampe, a Half Moon Bay resident, was knocked down an embankment and died almost immediately. Hartwell’s car was swerving and veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Subaru, seriously injuring the Subaru driver and the passenger. Hartwell and the two in the Subaru vehicle were airlifted to Stanford Hospital, where the Subaru driver underwent several surgeries for injuries to her feet.

Hartwell, 31, was allegedly intoxicated and had a blood level of .17, over twice the legal limit, the DA’s Office said. Hartwell is accused of driving at 80 mph while going up a hill during the accident, swerving a few seconds before. She has two prior drunk driving convictions in San Mateo County from 2014. She has also had her driver’s license suspended multiple times. Her license was suspended at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

Witnesses at the scene saw the car accident but did not see Hampe get hit by Hartwell’s car, prosecutors said. Law enforcement only discovered Hampe after his wife called 911 a few hours later to report him missing. A law enforcement search led to his body found 40 feet down an embankment on the east side of Highway 1. Stage Road is just south of San Gregorio.

Hartwell appeared in court July 21 in a wheelchair but did not enter a plea. Hartwell is charged with second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving, causing injury. Hartwell faces a harsher sentence of 15 years to life in prison because of her previous convictions. The court continued the case to July 25 for a bail hearing and further arraignment. She is currently in custody on no bail status.

According to a bicycle collision study from law firm Walkup, Melodia Kelly and Schoenberger, data in San Mateo County from the last five years up to 2021 showed there were 1,275 bicycle-related collisions, resulting in 1,185 cyclist injuries and nine fatalities.

