Music NFT News: Diplo drops today • NFT LA is live • 50M NFT uploads • Ruby Mazur – hypebot.com

Ads

UPDATED: Today Diplo will, for the first time, give his fans an opportunity to share ownership in one of his songs via his latest single.

Like Nas, Diplo is using Royal for the drop. Royal is a music royalty marketplace where fans can purchase streaming royalty tokens of select songs.

Today’s drop details

The four-day event being held now in downtown Los Angeles on March 28-31 included evening entertainment from Sir Mix-a-Lot and more

NFT LA has announced a lineup of speakers including Cory Van Lew, a visual artist known for NFT works that blend brilliant colors with positive vibes, Asad Malik, CEO of Augmented Reality app Jadu, and Avery Akkineni, president of Gary Vaynerchuk’s Vayner NFT.

The three will be joining such heavyweight attendees as tech founder Mark Cuban and DJ Steve Aoki for discussions that will range from the role played by NFTs in metaverse worlds, music and sports to cryptographically protected personal-identification tools.

This morning, NFT.Storage announced that it has surpassed 50 million NFT uploads. This milestone comes less than a year after the launch of the free long-term storage service designed for off-chain NFT data.

Providing the framework needed to secure the world’s internet, NFT.Storage powered by Filecoin is growing by 60% month over month, having expanded by a staggering 250% since the start of the year.

Ruby Mazur is the artist known for creating the iconic ‘mouth and tongue’ design for the Rolling Stones Tumbling Dice cover. 3 months ago, Mazur won his battle with brain cancer, but is now battling throat cancer.

His first NFT series auction sold for record setting $1.1 million. His next NFT is his artistic rendering of the American folk and rock singer-songwriter Jim Croce, with a portion of proceeds going to cancer charities.

Mazur is collaborating with futurist technology company, Cosmic Wire, which helps artists monetize their IP in Web3 and beyond. Cosmic Wire has collaborated on many artistic projects including the hybrid NFT Banksy “Spy Booth” Wall Mural.

“It has been inspirational to see Ruby Mazur, a renowned artist, whose work will leave a legacy, using his talents for the benefit of many who suffer from cancer,” said Julie Greenbaum, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at FCancer. “Ruby’s story is a tale of bravery and courage, and we are proud to collaborate with him in bringing hope to so many.”

wow This Particular information Sounds great.Please keep feeding us with this kind of information. Thanks for the information.

Comments are closed.

With the internet and digital technologies driving rapid change within the music industry, articles about new releases and who has been hired and fired are no longer enough. Our up to the minute industry news alongside insightful commentary helps our readers sift through the rumors and developments to find the information they need to keep their businesses moving forward.

Hypebot is read daily by more than 30,000 music industry professionals including executives and senior staff of music related tech firms, internet based music sites, every major label group and most indies as well as many managers, artists and members of the live music community:

Contact us for the latesst stats, ad rates and sponosorship opportunites. We also offer combined rates with MusicThinkTank.

“I swear by Hypebot every morning over breakfast.”

Derek Sivers

Founder, CD Baby

“Hypebot is the most focused music business centric resource we have.”

Celia Hirschman

One Little Indian, Downtown Marketing & KCRW-FM

“Well done.”

Seth Godin

Marketing guru

var F14249_sb_requiredFields=new Array();var F14249_sb_validateFields=new Array();F14249_sb_requiredFields.push(‘F14249_sb_Category’);F14249_sb_requiredFields.push(‘F14249_sb_email’);F14249_sb_requiredFields.push(‘F14249_sb_feedid’);F14249_sb_requiredFields.push(‘F14249_sb_publisherid’);F14249_sb_requiredFields.push(‘F14249_sb_cids’);var F14249_sb_fieldcol=’#000000′;var fbz_F14249_sb_logged=false;function F14249_sb_wait_fn(){try{if(!fbz_F14249_sb_logged){fbz_SmartForm(‘F14249_sb’,feedblitz_full_form);try{s(‘F14249_sb’);}catch(e){};fbz_FitForm(‘F14249_sb’);var F14249_sb_wait_img=fbz_formMetrics(14249,1);fbz$(‘F14249_sb_wait_img’).innerHTML=F14249_sb_wait_img;clearInterval(F14249_sb_wait);fbz_F14249_sb_logged=true;}}catch(e){}}

var F14249_sb_wait=setInterval(F14249_sb_wait_fn,100);



Ads

source