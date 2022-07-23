How To Get Netflix Free Trial in 2022 – Easy Guide – StreamingRant

Ads

Wondering if Netflix offers a free trial and how to get it? Well, don’t worry, in this blog, we are going to share every little detail related to Netflix free trial that will help you enjoy the popular Netflix library instantly and without getting a premium subscription.

But first things first;

The 30-day free trial on Netflix has finished, and the chance to watch the latest episodes of programs like You for free has been removed.

However, the King of streaming services still provides a one-month free trial but to new clients of specific regions only such as Pakistan, India, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan. Thus, you can gain immediate access while saving money.

Also, there are many reasons to get hold of this streaming platform. Most importantly, it offers 2500 series and 6000+ streaming movies to watch instantly.

So, stop wasting time looking for promo codes or vouchers! Indeed, it’s that simple to get started.

Netflix is an internet streaming powerhouse that continues to release blockbusters such as Squid Game and The Queen’s Gambit to keep its 200 million users occupied.

Its content library has movies like The Power of the Dog and The Weekend Away which are categorized as the best movies on Netflix so far.

So, let’s dive into the guide to know how to get Netflix for free and if there is a Netflix free 30-day trial!

The streaming platform no longer provides the 30-day Netflix free trial or even the option to enjoy the latest episode of particular shows for free. However, you can easily watch Netflix for free by subscribing to a free plan in Kenya or making the most of T-Mobile’s “Netflix on Us” offer in the United States.

Also, you can change or cancel your plan at any moment if you notice that Netflix is not for you. There are no commitments, contracts, or cancellation fees. You may subscribe to Netflix and take benefit from all of its features.

Netflix used to provide a free 30-day trial that allowed new users to watch countless materials for free. It also offered a “freely watch” option, that let non-subscribers freely access the latest episodes of several TV programs, including Shameless, Power Rangers, You, and other top-rated series on Netflix.

Netflix has a free-to-view content option to tempt new users, hoping that their favorable experience would encourage them to upgrade to a premium plan.

On the other side, some “new” users were taking advantage of the system, canceling after signing up for a free trial and then signing up with a new email address. As a result, Netflix has phased out the 30 days trial in the US in 2020 October.

You can not get Netflix free trial directly as Netflix has stopped offering free trail to its users in the US. However, there is a way that let you get Netflix free trial 2022.

Follow these steps to Sign up for the 30-Day Netflix Free Trial:

*With a VPN you can easily change your Netflix region

We hope that you are now well aware of the fact that Netflix Free Trial is terminated.

Netflix is the top streaming service that has amazing content like Bombshell and Money Heist. A subscription to this streaming platform is a must if you are a binge-watcher.

Netflix is available on a variety of devices, including Apple TV, Linux, Switch, iPhone, Firestick, and Netflix on PS4, so do take advantage of your subscription, and don’t forget to check out the newest releases while binge-watching your favorite shows, and enjoying limitless entertainment.

Happy Streaming!

Chris is a technology and entertainment writer whose main interests revolve around the art of writing and expression. He loves writing research-based articles in different niches and translating his thoughts into words that inspire others.

