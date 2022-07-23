PayPal looks into Solana to scale payment network, pushing SOL closer to breakout – FXStreet

Ads

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

At the Solana Breakpoint Conference in Lisbon, the developers revealed that the SOL blockchain could be four times faster than now. The DeFi and Metaverse ecosystems on the Solana network boost the token’s utility.

In a recent episode of the Unchained podcast, Paypal’s Senior VP Jose Fernandez da Ponte stated that the firm was tracking cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot and Algorand.

The online payments platform is actively monitoring layer-1 and layer-2 platforms to scale payments. Fernandez was quoted as saying:

I’m sure that if you ask me six weeks from now I could give you four or five different names. This is how exciting it is.

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, spoke at the Breakpoint Conference. Yakovenko said,

In relativistic terms, Solana’s about four times slower than it should be. The speed of light halfway around the world is about 110 milliseconds. It’s going to take a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get there, but in theory, that could be the theoretical limit for how fast the network is.

Developers believe that the Solana blockchain could be faster than it is currently. According to data from CryptoCompare, Solana was the most volatile that it has been since September, at 88.7%.

Historically a spike in volatility is indicative of an SOL price rally. Of the $12.5 billion in total value locked on the Solana network, a majority is locked in decentralized exchanges.

DEXes have boosted SOL utility and adoption over the past two months. FXStreet analysts have evaluated the SOL price trend and expect the altcoin to take a dive to $160 as the cryptocurrency loses key support.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.

As Cardano’s Vasil hard fork and Ethereum’s Merge is fast approaching, the crypto community pitted the two competitors against each other, comparing features and scale.

Ethereum price and its gains since July 13 are currently being questioned as bulls hint at weakness. If certain requirements are met, however, things could develop in a way that favors buyers.

The co-founder of Polygon explained why MATIC is the only staking token for all chains, and gas fees will be collected in Ethereum by default. While gas fees are not being collected in MATIC, Nailwal assured the crypto community that value gain is imminent.

Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source