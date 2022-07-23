Shiba Inu coin: Why Shib coin saw a new surge in price – Deseret News

Ads

Shiba Inu coin has seen an increase in transaction volume and price

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Shiba Inu coin — the meme-based cryptocurrency that has been popularized by Tesla CEO Elon Musk — just saw another major surge in price and volume.

Driving the news: Shiba Inu coin’s transaction volume jumped by 288% in recent days, allowing the price to rally upward by 21%, per Yahoo! Finance.

Flashback: All cryptocurrencies have been looking to rebound after the cryptocurrency market saw a $130 billion drop in value in a 24-hour period back in January, per CNBC.

Ads

What to know: Shib coin is currently trading at $0.00002783, which represents a 16% increase in the last seven days, Benzinga reports.

What’s next: Shiba Inu coin is posed for “an explosive rally” that will see the coin reach $0.0000500 in value, according to FX Street.

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Copyright © 2022 Deseret News Publishing Company. All Rights Reserved

source