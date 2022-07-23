Best Amazon Prime Day deals in Canada: Everything you need to know – Yahoo News Canada

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
There’s no denying that Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. It’s the time to find the best deals on tech, home goods, appliances and more, and an Amazon Prime membership is your ticket to savings.
So what do you need to know about Prime Day 2022 in Canada? Keep reading to find out.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun — click here for the latest news about the shopping event, and check out all the Prime Day deals and sales you can shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.
Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Customers are able to shop products from top brands and third-party sellers, including many small and medium-sized businesses. New deals—from fashion and electronics to toys and home—will go live throughout Prime Day, offering savings on products across categories.
After months of waiting, Amazon has announced the official dates of Prime Day 2022 in Canada.
This year, shoppers will be able to take advantage of two days of sales and deals, as the shopping event runs from July 12 at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. EST) to July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST (2:59 a.m. EST), but early deals start as soon as June 21.
Scroll through to find the best early deals, and how you can take advantage of all that a Prime Membership has to offer.
In addition to access to Prime Day sales and deals, a Prime membership has tons of additional year-round perks. It includes free two-day and same-day shipping, access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, and free e-book and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading. If you’re not already a member, you can enrol in a 30-day free trial that gives you all of the benefits of a Prime membership without the full commitment.
Currently Amazon Prime membership costs $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Discounted rates are also available for students.
Beyond Prime Day, Amazon’s shopping pages are broken down into easy-to-shop sections that give you access to the best daily deals. Under the Deals Store tab, you’ll find each section filled with limited-time offers.
You can also sign up for notifications ahead of Prime Day, to ensure that you never miss a moment of the action.
Create deal alerts for personalized recommendations: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.
Get deal notifications from Alexa: Prime members never have to worry about missing a deal thanks to Alexa. Members can add products to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later, and then ask Alexa to notify them about the deal when it’s live or even order it on their behalf.
Set a reminder: Prime members can say, “Remind me when Prime Day starts,” to be alerted when the two-day deals event begins.
