Three LG phones will get Android 12 in Q2 2022 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Yordan 04 April 2022
LG Android
LG closed its mobile division, and on its way out promised current devices will keep receiving firmware updates until the summer of 2025. The Korean company now revealed the next three devices that will receive Android 12. Three more will get security updates and they will also be seeded by the end of this quarter.
Here’s the list:
It is worth noting that these updates will reach devices in South Korea first, and once the package is confirmed to be okay, will be pushed to global units.
LG reminds its users to back up any important data because even though the updates are official and not beta, files could still be lost in the transitioning process from Android 11 to Android 12.
Source (in Korean)
