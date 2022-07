Ads

Saturday, July 23, 2022



MICHAEL COONS/Acorn Newspapers

CELESTIAL—A nearly full moon rises in the southern sky July 12 as seen from Moorpark. The following night brought the largest“supermoon” of the year, known as the Buck Moon because the antlers of bucks, or male deer, are in full-growth mode at this time.

