How to watch Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote – Macworld

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is set to kick off today – Monday, June 6 – with a keynote where the company will reveal its plans for the operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more. The keynote will be available online for everyone to watch live, or to stream later. We have embedded the live stream below, so you can watch it here.

If you’re interested in watching the keynote, here’s what you need to know. And you if want to learn more about WWDC in general, you can read all about it in our WWDC guide.

The keynote kicks off WWDC on June 6 at 10 a.m. PDT. The event will probably last about one to two hours. Here’s what that translates to in the countries where most of our readers live:

Apple will live stream the keynote presentation so anyone can watch. The video is embedded above. Here are the various ways to watch the WWDC keynote depending on your device:

In the past, Apple has also streamed the event live on Twitter. It doesn’t seem to be repeating this experiment, instead directing followers to apple.com, but there may well be tweets posted during the event.

Apple’s special events page has all the info you need, including the option to add it to your calendar.

After the keynote’s initial airing, it will be available to watch in the Apple Podcast app here and the Apple TV app.

Apple says its keynote videos are best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later (although it will play on iOS 9 too).

Apple TV users will be able to watch the keynote as long as they have an Apple TV that supports the App Store and features the TV app.

You will be able to watch the keynote via the TV app.

Previously Apple hosted the WWDC keynote inside a dedicated Events app on the Apple TV but this year that app has been made redundant and instead the keynote will appear as an option within the TV app.

PC owners will need Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 to watch on Apple’s site. Or they can watch using YouTube as above.

Apple says other platforms may be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

To watch, visit the Apple Event page.

In the past (pre-pandemic) local stores participated in broadcast events which the public was encouraged to sign up for on Apple’s website. Search for your local store to see if an event is happening.

WWDC isn’t just the keynote. Apple allows registered developers to access the WWDC sessions online, which includes the Platforms State of the Union presentation and the 100-plus developer sessions.

This is the lineup for the major presentations on the first day of WWDC:

To register as a developer, head over to the Apple Developer Program registration page and click Start Your Enrollment at the bottom of the page. We run through the process here: How to join Apple’s beta program and try out new software.

Registering as an Apple developer will give you access to support materials, and enable you to register Macs and iOS devices with Apple so you can use them to run your software.

You can sign in with your own Apple ID (recommended if you’re a single developer), or you can create an Apple ID just for the developer account (recommended if you are developing for a company).

Apple charges a $99 per year fee to be in the Developer Program. You may be able to have the fee waived if you meet the qualifications. Apple also provides of list of what tools and resources a membership provide.

Apple has said that the WWDC 2022 format will deliver a “full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world”. Developers are encouraged to download the Apple Developer app for more information.

