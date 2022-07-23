Netflix price: what is the cost of a Netflix subscription? – The Digital Fix

Ads

How much is a Netflix subscription? One of the premier streaming services, Netflix offers many of the best TV series and best movies to audiences around the world. For a set fee, subscribers can enjoy original productions like Cobra Kai, You, Ozark, The Witcher, and other Netflix series, as well as licensed entertainment new and old.

With a rotating library that consistently updates month-to-month, Netflix offers one of the most well-rounded home viewing platforms. Couple the selection of horror movies, action movies, sci-fi series, and more, with the app that can be found on just about any device, and you have a service that more than justifies its place in your monthly spending.

But how much will it cost you to keep Netflix in your life? What do you get for the standard price, and are there any upgraded packages? What about extra fees, depending on what’s available, and can you try any of it for free? Rest easy – we’ve all your questions answered!

There are three different tiers you can avail yourself of with the platform, depending on how many screens you wish to be logged into, and the quality you’re looking for. These range from baseline access on one device with standard definition, through to multiple login points and HD streaming.

The prices for Netflix are:

You can select your plan once you hit sign up via the Netflix site, or through the app. You can always change which tier you’re on through your account settings, though note that if you upgrade, the payment for that month’s access will be taken immediately, rather than at your previously scheduled billing date.

Unlike rentals on Amazon Prime, or Disney Plus Premier Access, there are no other costs beyond Netflix’s monthly payments. When you pay for this subscription, you get whatever shows and films currently streaming, no additional hurdles.

No – a 30-day trial was offered in the UK and elsewhere in the past, when the service was looking to really pump up its user base, but that’s since been taken away. Now, unfortunately, if you want to access anything on Netflix, you have to pay for at least one month.

While certainly not free, Netflix operates purely on a rolling basis, and once you buy a month, you have everything for the duration of that time. This means you can subscribe for one month, cancel the payments as soon as your money’s been debited, and you’ll have your account for 30 days. Convenient if you’re on a tight budget, but something’s come out you really can’t miss!

You can find Netflix on all the main app stores: Apple, Google, Microsoft, PlayStation, and beyond. Any of the best TVs, whether made by Samsung, LG, Sony or whomever else, will be compatible with the service; simply search for it if it didn’t come already included out of the box.

From there, you follow the steps to either sign up, or log in. Depending on your plan, you might need to upgrade if your household will have multiple viewers at any one time, just follow the prompts on screen.

That’s all you need to know about how Netflix costs, and how you can subscribe to the platform. We have guides on Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus, if you’d like to shop around.

Staff writer

Updated: Mar 11, 2022

Follow us



Be part of the conversation by heading over to our Facebook page. To stay up to date with all the latest entertainment news, guides, opinion, and reviews, follow The Digital Fix on Twitter.

We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. Any stated prices are correct at the time of publication. For more information, click here.

source