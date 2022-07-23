Samsung Notes update adds new tools and font options – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: July 7th, 2022 at 14:29 UTC+02:00

Samsung Notes is getting a handful of extra features through a new update that pushes the app version to 4.3.14.39. The update is available through the Galaxy Store, although the release is staggered, and not everyone got access to it as of this writing.

According to the official changelog, the latest Samsung Notes update introduces an eraser tool that removes only the highlighter. It also boasts a new color fill tool in the style change menu.

Interestingly, Samsung Notes version 4.3.14.39 appears to include at least one other change that isn’t mentioned in the official changelog. For example, the app now allows users to choose a font size smaller than 8pt.

Galaxy smartphone and tablet users should be able to download the latest Samsung Notes update from the Galaxy Store. Just keep in mind that, as of now, availability is market-dependent, and you may or may not have access to the latest release.



Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

Samsung Keyboard is getting a rather hefty update to version 5.4.70.25. It weighs a little over 80MB and brings a handful of changes to four main categories. That is according to the official changelog Samsung communicates via the Galaxy Store. Which isn’t always accurate or up to date, unfortunately. But that’s a matter for another […]

Samsung consistently improves One UI and its stock apps and services through updates. With the Galaxy S22 series, the company had introduced a way to quickly add notes through the Samsung Notes app. Now, that feature has been released to older smartphones. The South Korean firm has released an update to the Samsung Notes app. […]

Historically, with each new Galaxy Note model released every year, Samsung improved the iconic Notes app with new features and streamlined UI elements, at the least. The Galaxy Note series is retired, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra is its spiritual successor designed to fill that gap in the market. Because let’s face it, devices like […]

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally official, and the company’s been working hard to make it the best foldable so far. Here are its very best features.

Samsung Notes just received a pretty sizable update, MB-wise, but I’m afraid the “What’s New” section of the Galaxy Store is overselling things a bit right now. Maybe you’ll disagree, but I was promised the ability to “treat images as text”, quote-unquote. Imagine the possibilities, right? Absolutely not, not right. Not unless your favorite thing […]

Microsoft is bringing a live speech-to-text transcription feature to its Office mobile app through an update, and it’s one of those additions that might make some Samsung Notes envious. Following the recent update, Microsoft Office users can record audio and have their speech transcribed in real time. Both audio and text are saved in cards […]

July 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source