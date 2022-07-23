50 Best Movies on Disney Plus – Most Enjoyable Disney+ Movies – Men's Health

Ads

In case you didn’t already know, Disney is a content juggernaut with a wide array of content stretching across cable (ABC, Fox, FX, etc) and streaming (Hulu and Disney+). Although the company may have started off as a family-friendly animation studio and theme park owner, it’s expanded to produce television shows, movies, and documentaries for people of every age. So a decent list of some of the best movies to watch on Disney+ will span as wide and far as just about any list anywhere.

On Disney+, there are five main tentpoles: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Within those categories, there’s thousands of hours of animated movies and kid-centric content, but there’s also slightly more adult romantic comedies, action-packed superhero and sci-fi flicks, sports movies, nature documentaries and more.

If we don’t put your favorite on this list, don’t worry. Anyone can agree most of the films during the golden age of animation (generally thought of as the 1930s to 1960s) are hallmarks of the streaming service’s vast catalogue, plus many of the Disney Renaissance films of the 1990s (The Little Mermaid, The Lion King). Instead, we’ll leave most of the obvious additions alone, like say, Bambi or Sleeping Beauty. You probably watched them all far too often as a kid. And if you’re currently an adult with kids, we’re sure your kids have made you watch those movies too many times again. The same sentiment follows for the Marvel movies (for which we have a handy guide to watching all the movies if you’re interested), and Star Wars (which we also have a handy guide for).

We’ll mention some of the major highlights of Disney past and present, bu also plan on highlighting a few of the new or more unique additions to Disney+ that you may have skipped while searching for something to watch.

This Academy-award winning musical is the second film adaptation of the popular Broadway production, which first premiered in 1957. The story is a 1950s Romeo and Juliet-inspired tale about two rival gangs in Upper Manhattan, and a love story between a gang member and the sister of a rival gang leader. Steven Spielberg directs this time, and it’s one of his best movies ever—which is really saying something. If you like musicals and well-directed movies, don’t you dare miss this one.



Millenial parents (or anyone alive in the early 2000s) will love the nostalgia of Turning Red. Set in Toronto in 2001, the film focuses on Mei, who one day wakes up and discovers she can turn into a giant red panda whenever she feels strong emotion. The entire film is a love letter to boy bands, teenage obsessions, and friendship.





Before Marvel became a juggernaut in the superhero movie genre, The Incredibles gave kids a superpowered family to root for. After crime-fighting in their youth, Mr. Incredible and Elasti-Girl (no longer going by their aliases) decide to settle down and start a family. Except their kids all have superpowers and there’s a new villain in town hellbent on bringing down anyone with powers. The Avengers are great, but the ultimate team-up is this superhero family.



Nicolas Cage stars in this memorable adventure film about a treasure hunter who sets his sights on the Declaration of Independence, which is said to hold a clue to a centuries-old treasure. It’s an action-packed film that’s fun for the whole family.



This classic Halloween film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three witches who are reanimated by a teenage boy. Although the film was a box office failure, in the decades since the film’s release it has found new life as a main staple of ABC and Freeform’s cable Halloween programming. In fact, its newfound popularity has put a sequel in production, due to hit Disney+ in 2022.



If you’re wondering about that whole, you know, Star Wars thing, there’s no better place to start than the moment where it all began. Originally just called Star Wars, the first movie in the massive franchise has since been renamed and re-placed within the series: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope is the full official title. Regardless of what you call it, this is a movie that stands the test of time, and will introduce you to all those names you’ve certainly heard before: Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, R2D2, and C-3PO. And the best part? It’s just the very beginning.



Anyone looking for a standalone film to get into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without really getting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe should start with Black Panther. Featuring a strong cast and incredible action scenes, the film encapsulates Marvel movies at their best.



James Cameron’s Avatar broke box office records when it premiered back in 2009. Despite the years, the film still holds a influence in filmmaking as it no doubt helped further legitimatize the new era of CGI-heavy movies in the same vein as say, the Marvel movies we now know and love.



One of the culturally significant films from Disney’s initial heyday, Fantasia is a musical feat. Consisting of eight animated shorts set to classical pieces. It’s a timeless film, and an easily forgotten gem amongst the more popular princess films of the same period.



A companion to Beyonce’s remake of The Lion King and 2019 album for the same film, Black Is King tells the story of a young African prince who is exiled from his kingdom after the death of his father (sound familiar?).



Just because it’s animated doesn’t mean Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is a happy go-lucky story like other Disney films. A private investigator named Eddie is tasked with clearing the name of the cartoon actor Roger Rabbit when he’s suspected of murder. It may sound like silly premise, but the film is a cultural gem that garnered three Academy Awards when it premiered.



Who would have thought a pair of clown fish would serve as the perfect vehicle to teach kids about grief and family? Finding Nemo is one of Pixar’s most successful movies about a clownfish desperate to find his son in the vast ocean (and in an aquarium). It was Pixar’s first film to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.



Arguably the best of the Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 3 starts off when Andy, now 17, takes off for college. The toys are accidentally donated to a daycare center and have to decide their futures. Much like the other films in the popular franchise, Toy Story 3 deals with friendship and growing up.



Over the past decade, Disney has entered a new era of success in their animated films, often spotlighting cultures and backgrounds they previously ignored. Colombian Mirabel Madrigal and her family possess magical gifts to aid their town. But when Mirabel discovers the family’s magic is diminishing, she sets out to save her family and their powers.



A poignant film on death and family, Coco takes place during Mexico’s Day of the Dead. The film follows Miguel, whose family hates music, after his great-great-grandfather left the family to pursue a music career. When Miguel accidentally travels to the Land of the Dead, he discovers secrets about his family and tries to clear his great-great-grandfather’s name.



Denzel Washington stars in this touching sports story based on a true story. In the film, coach Herman Boone attempts to integrate a Virginia high school football team in 1971. When you get tired of the animated films Disney has to offer, Remember the Titans is a strong entry into the streaming service’s live-action catalogue.





Loosely based on a 2016 non-fiction Hidden Figures follows the previously ignored female African American mathematicians who worked for NASA during the Space Race. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer, the film was nominated for three Academy Awards.





Although Amy Adams is often known for her more serious roles, she gives a whimsical performance as a bewildered princess in Enchanted. When she’s shoved into a well, the princess must navigate New York City to find her way back.



Although Disney is known for its feature films, they have a number of strong shorts in their repertoire for anyone looking for a quick burst of serotonin. Bao centers on a mother grappling with empty nest syndrome. She finds a way to deal with her emotions when her steamed bun comes to life. The film won Best Animated Short Film at the Academy Awards.



Based on a Marvel comic, Big Hero 6 tells the story of a young inventor who, along with his late brother’s healthcare robot, bring together a superhero team to fight the villain who caused his brother’s death.





You’ve probably heard of this film already, possibly because of the bonkers premise or the now-famous spoof indie darling Everything Everywhere All at Once did on the film. For anyone not aware though, Ratatouille follows the rat Remy, who dreams of working in a restaurant. The only problem is that he’s very obviously a rat. Rather than give up and commit to a life in the sewers, Remy teams up with an amateur chef who also dreams of cooking stardom.





When you get tired of the kids’ stuff, Disney+ also has a strong nature and documentary-centric arm in its National Geographic section of the streaming service. One of the more notable entries is Free Solo, a documentary about a rock climber determined to free solo El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.





A more serious take on the Chinese folklore story than the 1998 animated film, Mulan is about a young woman who disguises herself as a man to join the war so that her aging father doesn’t have to. Disney’s live-action version features stunning visuals, and is a stark departure from the more comical retelling from decades before.



Disney isn’t just known for its theatrical releases. Disney Channel, the company’s cable network, has its own world of family friendly content, often called Disney Channel Original Movies or DCOM for short. The most famous of those DCOMS hands down is High School Musical, which featured breakout roles for its two leads Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron.





The first theatrical film in the Muppet franchise, The Muppet Movie is a musical road trip film that is still fun to watch decades later.



Based on the , The Chronicles of Narnia centers around four siblings who discover a magical world inside an unassuming wardrobe. There, they discover a complex world of creatures and an evil witch.



Is it a Halloween movie, or a Christmas movie? The answer: it doesn’t matter. The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a staple for not one but two holidays for its musical take of a scary skeleton deciding he’d like to embrace a little bit of Christmas cheer for once.





Wes Anderson‘s first foray into animation, Fantastic Mr. Fox, features a stacked cast including George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, and Willem Dafoe. Both adults who love Anderson’s signature style, and kids looking for a fun movie about thieving foxes will enjoy this film.



Hugh Jackman stars in this musical film based on the life of P.T. Barnum of the Barnum and Bailey Circus. Alongside Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya also star.



Although the Newsies film initially was a failure at the box-office, the film developed a cult following and eventually became an award-winning musical on Broadway. The original 1992 film stars Christian Bale as a young newspaper hawker.





Based on a l, The Princess Bride launched the careers of Cary Elwes and Robin Wright, and brought further fame to Mandy Patinkin and others. The story of a kidnapped princess and her masked savior is whimsical and fun for all ages.





Drew Barrymore stars in Never Been Kissed, a romantic comedy about a news reporter who goes undercover at a local high school for an assignment. As she looks for her story, she finds herself falling for one of the teachers at the school, and struggles to keep her identity hidden.





Whoopi Goldberg stars as a lounge singer forced into witness protection when she sees her gangster boyfriend murder an informant. As she tries to keep a low profile, she bonds with the other nuns in the convent and convinces them to modernize some of their practices. The beloved film spawned a sequel and a musical adaptation.



This sports film is based on the true story of a 1988 Olympic bobsled team from Jamaica and their attempt to qualify and compete in the Olympic games.



Based on Holes follows kids digging holes in a juvenile detention camp—but there’s more to the story than that.



Rick Moranis plays a wacky scientist who accidentally shrinks his kids in this unexpected Disney hit. The film spawned two sequels and back in 2020 Deadline reported Moranis would come out of retirement to reprise his role in a reboot of the franchise.



Based on a Cheaper By the Dozen has been adapted into a musical, a stage play, and a number of films. The most well-known version is Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt’s 2003 adaptation about two parents who struggle to wrangle their 12 children and prepare for the holidays.





Based on a , The Parent Trap has had a longevity that’s made a simple story about two twins almost everlasting. Disney’s most popular version is the 1998 version starring Lindsay Lohan.



Family friendly content aside, this one’s for the adult music fans. The Beatles: Get Back features hours of content for audiences who want to see certified musical genius at work and watch The Beatles make some of their well-known music during their short time as a group. Although it’s not technically a movie, it deserves recognition as a notable Disney+ addition.





Anne Hathaway stars in her breakout role as Mia Thermapolous, a teenage girl who discovers her grandmother is queen to a distant European country. And Mia? Well, Mia has a chance to become a princess.



What’s the holidays without Home Alone? Like if you took Die Hard and made it for kids, Home Alone is the film a kid watches and immediately makes them want to take on a couple of dopey robbers, put on aftershave, and run amok.





One of Heath Ledger’s most well-known roles is as the love interest in 10 Things I Hate About You, a romantic comedy inspired by The Taming of the Shrew. For a movie that pulls at the heart strings, it’s a classic you won’t want to miss.





Ripped from the headlines, The Rescue is a National Geographic documentary on the harrowing survival story and rescue of a 2018 mission to save a young football team who became stuck in a cave.





Questlove’s directorial debut, Summer of Soul is a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which featured a number of famous and influential musicians of the time.





After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the content juggernaut became the owner of a vast catalogue, including the long-running animated comedy The Simpsons. Now anyone with a Disney+ subscription can enjoy every episode of cable’s funniest families, including their movie.





The famous Jane Goodall, known for her trailblazing work with chimpanzees, is featured in this National Geographic documentary.



Among its nature content, Disney+ has an inside look into the world of just about every creature you can think of, including penguins, bears, and elephants. Polar Bear is one of their many notable documentaries.





It may not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but X-Men: Days of Future Past is one of the best Marvel movies ever made. Merging the casts of old (Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, etc), new (James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, etc), and both (Hugh Jackman), this is not only one of the most intricate and complex but well-done superhero movies, but also one of the best to deal with time travel too.



Most people who see Up agree: the first ten minutes of the movie will break you down, while the rest of the movie will build you back up. The story follows Carl, an old man who will do anything to save his home from being demolished. When he ties balloons to the house a flys away, he meets a young Boy Scout and a talking dog, who bring a world of joy into his life.





Starring Jeff Bridges and Olivia Wilde, plus music from Daft Punk, Tron: Legacy was a strong sequel to the cult classic original Tron. The original film stars Bruce Boxleitner as a computer programmer who becomes stuck in a computer and has to escape.





