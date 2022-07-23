Hulu New Releases: May 2022 – Den of Geek

Den of Geek
We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in May 2022 and everything leaving too.
There are diverse streaming releases slates and then there is Hulu’s list of new releases for May 2022. There are no big franchises here, no big themes – just a whole bunch of original and library titles for everyone to enjoy.
Hulu’s major original releases in May come in the middle of the month. Candy premieres on May 9 and stars Jessica Biel as your friendly neighborhood axe murderer. If that sounds a bit outlandish, bear in mind that this limited series is based on the real life story of Candy Montgomery and her victim, the tragically named Betty Gore. On May 15, Hulu will play host to Conversations with Friends. This is the latest adaptation of the works of Sally Rooney. After the breakaway success of Normal People, Hulu is undoubtedly hoping for more lightning in a bottle.
On the movie side of things, May will welcome The Valet on May 20 and two major documentaries: Look at Me: XXXTentacion on May 26 and Gamestop: Rise of the Players on May 31. The library movie titles this month lean heavily toward the comedic with Billy Madison, Dodgeball, Easy A, Hot Fuzz, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall all arriving on May 1.
Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.
May 1
A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)
A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)
THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)
AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)
THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)
THE A-TEAM (2010)
THE BIG YEAR (2010)
BILLY MADISON (1995)
THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)
THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)
BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)
CYRUS (2010)
DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)
DESPICABLE ME (2010)
DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)
DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)
DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)
DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)
DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR? (2000)
EASY A (2010)
EQUITY (2016)
ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)
FEVER PITCH (2005)
FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)
FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)
FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)
GONE (2012)
GRANDMA (2015)
HOT FUZZ (2007)
HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)
THE KARATE KID (2010)
THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)
MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)
ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)
MO’ MONEY (1992)
NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)
NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)
ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)
ONG BAK (2003)
ONG BAK 2 (2008)
ONG BAK 3 (2010)
OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)
PERSON TO PERSON (2017)
PLEASANTVILLE (1998)
THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)
PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
THE PROGRAM (1993)
RESIDENT EVIL (2002)
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)
ROCK OF AGES (2012)
SAVING FACE (2004)
SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)
SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)
STILL ALICE (2014)
STUART LITTLE (1999)
STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)
STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)
SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)
TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)
TAKEN (2009)
THE VOW (2012)
WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)
WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)
WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992)
THE WOLFMAN (2010)
THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)
May 2
Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere
Daytime Divas: Complete Series
May 4
The Chase: Season 3 Premiere
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13
May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2
LAST SURVIVORS (2022)
May 6
HATCHING (2022)
May 9
Candy: Limited Series Premiere
May 10
Breeders: Season 3 Premiere
May 12
ITALIAN STUDIES (2021)
May 15
Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E
THE BRASS TEAPOT (2012)
ENRON: THE SMARTEST GUYS IN THE ROOM (2005)
THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US (2017)
ONE LAST THING (2005)
May 16
Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6
May 17
SUNDOWN (2021)
May 18
Demons: Complete Series
Helix: Complete Series
May 19
The Deep End: Series Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere
May 20
THE VALET (2022)
AMERICAN UNDERDOG: THE KURT WARNER STORY (2021)
May 23
227: Complete Series
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED)
May 24
Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere
May 26
LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION (2022)
The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere
A TASTE OF HUNGER (2021)
May 27
Shoresy: Series Premiere
May 29
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
INTRIGO: DEATH OF AN AUTHOR (2018)
May 31
Pistol: Complete Limited Series
GAMESTOP: RISE OF THE PLAYERS (2022)
May 6
BEACH RATS (2017)
May 8
THE NICE GUYS (2016)
May 11
MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (2017)
May 14
DEADPOOL 2 (2018)
DEADPOOL (2016)
May 17
MCQUEEN (2018)
May 20
LIFE AFTER BASKETBALL (2019)
May 21
THE SECOND BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL (2015)
May 30
THE MEDDLER (2015)
May 31
A BEAUTIFUL PLANET (2016)
ABOVE & BEYOND (2014)
ANOTHER EARTH (2011)
AS GOOD AS IT GETS (1997)
THE BANK JOB (2008)
BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013)
CAN’T BUY ME LOVE (1987)
CASPER (1995)
CHARLIE WILSON’S WAR (2007)
CRANK (2006)
DANGEROUS BEAUTY (1998)
DESPICABLE ME (2010)
DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)
DIGGING FOR FIRE (2015)
DOLPHIN TALE 2 (2014)
THE EDGE (1997)
EVAN ALMIGHTY (2007)
FRED CLAUS (2007)
FRIGHT NIGHT (1985)
GIGLI (2003)
GUARDING TESS (1994)
GUESS WHO (2005)
HANNA (2011)
HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)
HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004)
IMAGINARIUM OF DOCTOR PARNASSUS (2009)
THE INSIDER (1999)
JOHN CARPENTER’S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001)
JUNO (2007)
JUST EAT IT: A FOOD WASTE STORY (2014)
L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (1997)
LAND OF THE DEAD (2005)
MEET ME IN MONTENEGRO (2014)
THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008)
MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND (2006)
PANDAS (2018)
PEOPLE LIKE US (2012)
THE PERFECT HOLIDAY (2007)
PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)
PREDATORS (2010)
PREMIUM RUSH (2012)
PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)
SCOOBY-DOO (2002)
SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)
SPACED INVADERS (1990)
STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997)
STILL ALICE (2014)
STRIKING DISTANCE (1993)
TRAPPED (2002)
TREADING WATER (2013)
UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999)
THE UPSIDE (2017)
WATCHMEN (2009)
WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992)
Written by
Alec Bojalad | @alecbojalad
TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.
