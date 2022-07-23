Hulu New Releases: May 2022 – Den of Geek

Ads

We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in May 2022 and everything leaving too.

There are diverse streaming releases slates and then there is Hulu’s list of new releases for May 2022. There are no big franchises here, no big themes – just a whole bunch of original and library titles for everyone to enjoy.

Hulu’s major original releases in May come in the middle of the month. Candy premieres on May 9 and stars Jessica Biel as your friendly neighborhood axe murderer. If that sounds a bit outlandish, bear in mind that this limited series is based on the real life story of Candy Montgomery and her victim, the tragically named Betty Gore. On May 15, Hulu will play host to Conversations with Friends. This is the latest adaptation of the works of Sally Rooney. After the breakaway success of Normal People, Hulu is undoubtedly hoping for more lightning in a bottle.

On the movie side of things, May will welcome The Valet on May 20 and two major documentaries: Look at Me: XXXTentacion on May 26 and Gamestop: Rise of the Players on May 31. The library movie titles this month lean heavily toward the comedic with Billy Madison, Dodgeball, Easy A, Hot Fuzz, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall all arriving on May 1.

Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.

May 1

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)

AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)

THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

THE BIG YEAR (2010)

BILLY MADISON (1995)

THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)

BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)

CYRUS (2010)

DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)

DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)

DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR? (2000)

EASY A (2010)

EQUITY (2016)

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)

FEVER PITCH (2005)

FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)

FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)

FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)

GONE (2012)

GRANDMA (2015)

HOT FUZZ (2007)

HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)

THE KARATE KID (2010)

THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)

MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)

ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)

MO’ MONEY (1992)

NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)

NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)

ONG BAK (2003)

ONG BAK 2 (2008)

ONG BAK 3 (2010)

OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)

PERSON TO PERSON (2017)

PLEASANTVILLE (1998)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PROGRAM (1993)

RESIDENT EVIL (2002)

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)

ROCK OF AGES (2012)

SAVING FACE (2004)

SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)

SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)

STILL ALICE (2014)

STUART LITTLE (1999)

STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)

STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)

SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)

TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)

TAKEN (2009)

THE VOW (2012)

WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)

WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)

WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992)

THE WOLFMAN (2010)

THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)

May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere

Daytime Divas: Complete Series

May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2

LAST SURVIVORS (2022)

May 6

HATCHING (2022)

May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere

May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere

May 12

ITALIAN STUDIES (2021)

May 15

Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E

THE BRASS TEAPOT (2012)

ENRON: THE SMARTEST GUYS IN THE ROOM (2005)

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US (2017)

ONE LAST THING (2005)

May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6

May 17

SUNDOWN (2021)

May 18

Demons: Complete Series

Helix: Complete Series

May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere

May 20

THE VALET (2022)

AMERICAN UNDERDOG: THE KURT WARNER STORY (2021)

May 23

227: Complete Series

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED)

May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere

May 26

LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION (2022)

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere

A TASTE OF HUNGER (2021)

May 27

Shoresy: Series Premiere

May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

INTRIGO: DEATH OF AN AUTHOR (2018)

May 31

Pistol: Complete Limited Series

GAMESTOP: RISE OF THE PLAYERS (2022)

May 6

BEACH RATS (2017)

May 8

THE NICE GUYS (2016)

May 11

MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (2017)

May 14

DEADPOOL 2 (2018)

DEADPOOL (2016)

May 17

MCQUEEN (2018)

May 20

LIFE AFTER BASKETBALL (2019)

May 21

THE SECOND BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL (2015)

May 30

THE MEDDLER (2015)

May 31

A BEAUTIFUL PLANET (2016)

ABOVE & BEYOND (2014)

ANOTHER EARTH (2011)

AS GOOD AS IT GETS (1997)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013)

CAN’T BUY ME LOVE (1987)

CASPER (1995)

CHARLIE WILSON’S WAR (2007)

CRANK (2006)

DANGEROUS BEAUTY (1998)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DIGGING FOR FIRE (2015)

DOLPHIN TALE 2 (2014)

THE EDGE (1997)

EVAN ALMIGHTY (2007)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FRIGHT NIGHT (1985)

GIGLI (2003)

GUARDING TESS (1994)

GUESS WHO (2005)

HANNA (2011)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004)

IMAGINARIUM OF DOCTOR PARNASSUS (2009)

THE INSIDER (1999)

JOHN CARPENTER’S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001)

JUNO (2007)

JUST EAT IT: A FOOD WASTE STORY (2014)

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (1997)

LAND OF THE DEAD (2005)

MEET ME IN MONTENEGRO (2014)

THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008)

MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND (2006)

PANDAS (2018)

PEOPLE LIKE US (2012)

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY (2007)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

PREDATORS (2010)

PREMIUM RUSH (2012)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SPACED INVADERS (1990)

STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997)

STILL ALICE (2014)

STRIKING DISTANCE (1993)

TRAPPED (2002)

TREADING WATER (2013)

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999)

THE UPSIDE (2017)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992)

