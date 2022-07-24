Google's Switch to Android iOS app now supports all Android 12 devices – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

30 June 2022

Google really seems to think a lot of people are switching from iPhones to Android phones, and thus it’s updated its Switch to Android iOS app. It now supports all Android 12 devices, whereas previously it only worked with Pixels.

While Google’s perception of how many people switch from iOS to Android might be optimistic to put it nicely, it sure is useful to have such a handy switching tool.

You can connect your new Android 12 phone to your iPhone either with your iPhone’s cable, or wirelessly. All you need to do to get started is download the Switch to Android app on your iPhone, and follow its easy setup instructions.

You can move contacts, photos and videos (including those stored on iCloud – if you request a copy of your data from Apple), SMS, MMS, and iMessage texts and media, WhatsApp message history and media, apps that also exist on Android and were free on the App Store, custom photos used as wallpapers, call logs, alarms, device settings, and any DRM-free, non-iTunes music you might have.

This is exactly true, I've been using android as a platform for 10 years now and I am beginning to grow sick of how nothing is fundamentally changing or improving with the platform, and how nowadays it seems all android phone manufacturers suck …

I use android my mom use iPhone. I've tried both. But switch to iPhone? Never ever. I won't replace that easy and pleasant experience with limited and strict one.

