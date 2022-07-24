Samsung Galaxy M04 runs Geekbench with a Helio G35 chipset – comments – GSMArena.com

Ads

Hope the price will be up to 80 euros othervise is way too costly.

Doogee X3 pro cost around 100 and offers much better specs.

Just hope it is small phone screen under 6 inch and price under 6000 then I'll buy it to use as a Secondary Phone.

YUKI93, 22 Jul 20223GB RAM? LG can give 4GB and 6GB RAM for their W41 phones, which also run on the Helio G35 chipset.that doesnt matter anymore. but their w series isnt actually made by lg themselves. it was made by some odm brand.

3GB RAM? LG can give 4GB and 6GB RAM for their W41 phones, which also run on the Helio G35 chipset.

Anonymous, 21 Jul 2022This is GB4 not GB5Yeah, but why? That's like testing GeForce RTX 3090Ti on 3DMark2001 for some reason.

Chrix, 21 Jul 2022I though the same when saw 800+ on single, too much for an HelioThis is GB4 not GB5

Absolutely worthless. Just buy an older flagship, phones like this are completely pointless.

Ik, 21 Jul 2022Ok phone if under 120€It's a Samsung phone so it's not gonna be that cheap.

SShock, 21 Jul 2022Isn't 800+ on single core a very high score for G35 when most higher tier chipsets hit ar… moreI though the same when saw 800+ on single, too much for an Helio

Isn't 800+ on single core a very high score for G35 when most higher tier chipsets hit around 1000+?

EDIT: Nevermind, I see it's ancient version of Geekbench. This is deception level advertising if you don't absolutely pay attention to oddly old Geekbench version being used for some reason…

You can expect the cameras to be terrible given that the G35 only supports one 25mp or two 13mp sensors.

And you can expect it to be painfully slow with lagging and stuttering as your constant companions. Doesn’t matter how cheap it is, this phone is not powerful enough to run any recent version of Android well.

Ok phone if under 120€

