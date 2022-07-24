Deals: Get the 2022 iPad Air for $559 on Amazon ($40 Off) – MacRumors

Ads

Apple’s 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air (2022) is down to $559.00 in three colors on Amazon, from $599.00. This deal has been applied automatically and does not require a coupon code of any kind.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in Pink, Purple, and Space Gray at this price; the other two colors are slightly higher at $569.99. Compared to previous sales, the $559.00 price tag is a second-best price on the 2022 iPad Air, and each model is in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today, with a delivery estimate of July 23.

Apple updated the iPad Air lineup this past March, with the M1 chip, new color options, Touch ID, and a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

