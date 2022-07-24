iPhone 13 mini price cut announced! But should you wait for iPhone 14 launch? – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Apple’s current flagship series iPhone 13 has one mini version which shares almost the same features as the standard model but at cheaper prices. This is the cheapest among all the variants of the iPhone 13 series. And now, you can get it at an even more affordable rate with the latest price drop announced by Flipkart. But it is not a secret anymore that Apple is preparing to launch its next flagship series iPhone 14 later this year. Leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 launch suggest that there are several upgrades that you can expect from the next Apple iPhone. So, while keeping in mind the upcoming iPhone 14, should you buy iPhone 13 mini now or wait for the iPhone 14 launch? However, keep in mind that there will likely be no iPhone 14 mini launch, it has been replaced by iPhone 14 Max, which will be huge in size. Understand the whole iPhone 13 mini price cut deal here.

Flipkart announced a flat 6 percent discount on the iPhone 13 mini in a limited time offer. You can grab this mini iPhone priced at just Rs. 65,299 instead of its retail price of Rs. 69,900 for 128GB storage variant. Further, you can get 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards for up to Rs. 1500 as well as a free Gaana Plus subscription for 3-months. Not just that, but Flipkart is offering an exchange deal that can provide an additional discount of up to Rs. 12,500 on select smartphones.

Apple’s iPhone 13 mini deal is surely offering a great discount and the bank offers to bring this at its best prices. But considering the upcoming iPhone 14 launch, which is tipped to be unveiled in September 2022, there are high chances that the entire iPhone 13 series prices will be slashed in a major way around that time, including the iPhone 13 mini. And even considering the festive and stock clearance season coming up, prices are expected to be at their all-time low in the coming months.

So, if you are not in a hurry to buy a new iPhone, then a wait for a couple of more months as it can help you buy the iPhone 13 mini version at an even more affordable rate.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71656571840021

source