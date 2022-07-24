Flipkart Big Saving Days: Exciting iPhone 13, iPhone 12 discounts available; check how much money you save – HT Tech

Ads

Flipkart Big Saving Days kicks off today, July 23 and it is offering great deals on several Apple iPhone models like iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 50i and more. It can be noted that the sale will conclude on July 27, and people who are planning to buy a new phone can grab the opportunity to save more on their favourite phone now. The ecommerce platform is offering huge discounts and other offers like deals on exchange, among others on smartphones across several brands and price ranges. Flipkart has also partnered with banks like Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak and RBL bank to let buyers avail 10% instant discount. However, you are advised to check the terms and conditions mentioned on the website before applying for the same. Here are some of the best deals on smartphones you can grab during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

1. Apple iPhone 12: The 128GB variant of iPhone 12 in black, white, and blue, is available on Flipkart today at a discounted price of Rs. 56,999. If you have an older phone to exchange, you can grab further up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone. In addition, you can also avail 10 percent off on Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Citi bank, or RBL bank cards.

2. Apple iPhone 11: The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 in black and red color are available on Flipkart today at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999. While if you avail the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 20000 further off on the price of the iPhone. In addition, you can also avail 10 percent off on Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Citi bank, or RBL bank cards.

3. Apple iPhone 13: The 128GB variant of iPhone 13 in pink can be purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 66,900. If you grab the phone on exchange, you will be able to grab further off of up to Rs. 22,000. In addition, you can also avail 10 percent off on Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Citi bank, or RBL bank cards.

4. Realme Narzo 50i: The phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at a discount of 10 percent for Rs. 8,999. You can also avail up to Rs. 8,250 off on exchange.

5. Redmi 9i Sport: The smartphone with 4GB and 64GB storage can be availed for Rs. 8,799, at a discount of 12 percent. While on exchange, you can get further off of up to Rs. 8,250.

