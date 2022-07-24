Bitcoin Is Undervalued, According To These Analysts – Cryptosrus

Ads

Is Bitcoin overvalued or undervalued right now? Stock Money Lizards are trying to answer that question with their On Chain Bitcoin OCB indicator.

When it comes to Bitcoin, there’s no shortage of ways to analyze its price action. You can look at the charts, the fundamentals, the macro, etc. And, within those, options you can find more and more convoluted ways to make your own idiosyncratic price forecast.

There’s one thing that stays constant no matter which prism you view Bitcoin’s valuation through, that is, it always depends on supply and demand. The more people want Bitcoin, the more it’s worth. It’s really that simple.

Or is it?

Let’s consider how technical analysis is used for Bitcoin valuation. The charting of Bitcoin tracks demand through price action. Based on how investors are buying Bitcoin and using various indicators, you can come to a conclusion whether or not Bitcoin is worth buying at the moment. However, it doesn’t give you everything you need to know.

“We love technical chart analysis,” crypto analysts Stock Money Lizards said. “It is especially good at capturing and mapping emerging momentum. However, it cannot provide information about the fundamental valuation of an asset.”

Pop quiz: was Bitcoin undervalued or overvalued back in 2021? If you answered undervalued, you might be wrong according to this chart exclusively provided to us by Stock Money Lizards.



One of the prevailing narratives surrounding Bitcoin in 2021 was that on-chain demand was strong. But, according to Stock Money Lizards own OCB (on chain bitcoin) indicator 2021 saw the world’s largest digital asset fall into the overvalued territory.

Here’s a little bit about OCB and how it works.

” “Stockmoney Lizards’ genuine On Chain Bitcoin (OCB) is a classic supply / demand indicator that combines four on chain variables that have been selected in a multivariate regression analysis. High values mean Bitcoin is undervalued (green zone), low values mean it’s overvalued based on supply and demand. The timeframes show the time from over- to undervaluation for each cycle… it seeks to show if bitcoin is intrinsically over- or undervalued at the moment” Stock Money Lizards

Now, if we go back to the above chart, we can see overvalued in purple v. undervalued in green. As you can glean from the chart, a fair amount of 2021 was spent in the overvalued zone.

“Low values indicate a current overvaluation based on supply and demand. High values indicate undervaluation. Of note, BTC can remain over- or undervalued for quite some time which does not necessarily relate to the current price,” Stock Money Lizards noted.

The idea of Bitcoin being undervalued right now might seem silly, but if you look at the chart, which measures the entirety of Bitcoin’s existence, it shows that it’s been undervalued — not coincidentally — every time after a cycle top (2014, 2018, 2022).

“In our opinion this is an important metric that can be used in combination to classic TA to understand better if valuation is fair or not,” Stock Money Lizards believe.

This is important to note because a lot of technical analysis doesn’t account for what’s going on on chain. But why does that matter? Ultimately, Bitcoin’s supply is limited. There is less and less of it being released each halving. As more on chain indicators are showing investors are holding on for dear life, the more likely another all-time high is somewhere in Bitcoin’s future.

That’s not to say all on chain metrics are predictive on their own (see: Stock-To-Flow) it’s that when they are used in conjunction with technical analysis — and refined and adjusted — you are more likely to arrive at a conclusion you can rely on.

For more Stock Money Lizards, check out their official site and Twitter.

