California stimulus check status, amount, eligibility and latest updates – Tom's Guide

By Emily Long published 5 August 21

Everything you need to know about Golden State Stimulus

As Americans await the possibility of a fourth stimulus check, many California residents are set to receive a state-specific relief payment known as the Golden State Stimulus. The Golden State Stimulus is the product of an extra $10.3 billion in revenue (opens in new tab) from the state’s progressive income tax.

While the first phase of this benefit program distributed checks totaling $600 or $1,200 to some Californians, a second round of payments recently passed and expands eligibility to include nearly two-thirds of all state residents.

But who gets what is confusing, as payouts for Golden State Stimulus II depend on the number of dependents you claim and whether you were eligible for the first round (Golden State Stimulus I). Here’s everything you should know about California’s stimulus checks.

To qualify for either Golden State Stimulus I or II, you must file a 2020 tax return by Oct. 15. From there, the eligibility requirements differ depending on income and dependents.

For Golden State Stimulus I, you must meet the following criteria (opens in new tab):

Note that an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) allows undocumented workers who do not have Social Security numbers to file taxes, meaning this group is eligible for relief via Golden State Stimulus I (and possibly Golden State Stimulus II).

For Golden State Stimulus II, you must meet the following criteria (opens in new tab):

Some individuals and families who received the first stimulus payment may also be eligible for the second — those who claimed a dependent on their 2020 taxes — but many will qualify only for one or the other.

Golden State Stimulus I provided either $600 or $1,200 to eligible individuals depending on their tax filing status. Those who receive CalEITC, file with an ITIN and make $75,000 or less (or who file a joint return with someone who meets these criteria) qualified for $1,200 payments. All other Golden State Stimulus I recipients got $600.

For Golden State Stimulus II, checks total $500, $600, or $1,100 for taxpayers who file with SSNs. Here’s how that breaks down:

Caliornians filing with ITINs who received Golden State Stimulus I and who claimed dependents in 2020 will receive $1,000 in this round as well.

Golden State Stimulus I has largely been paid out, with the first round of direct deposits and paper checks distributed after April 15. However, the exact date of your payment depends on when you filed your 2020 tax return. If you filed after April 23, expect to wait 45 days after your return has been processed to receive a direct deposit and 60 days for a paper check.

Golden State Stimulus II was approved this summer, and payments are expected to begin in September 2021.

The only thing you need to do to claim your Golden State Stimulus payment is file a 2020 tax return by Oct. 15. The State of California Franchise Tax Board has several tools available to help you estimate your payment amount and distribution timeframe:

