Disney+ Hotstar at ₹49: Know how to get this monthly subscription – HT Tech

Video streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar is likely to introduce a monthly subscription plan for Android users. The company is testing a new monthly mobile plan for as low as ₹49 per month on selected payment methods. The plan is ad-supported and subscribers will get access to the complete Disney+ Hotstar catalogue on a smartphone or tablet. However, only one device can be logged in at a time. Users will get to enjoy 720p HD video resolution and stereo audio quality as well. Disney+ Hotstar has shared the info through its customer support.

As of now, all Disney+ Hotstar plans are available on an annual basis. This is the first monthly subscription for Disney+ Hotstar which is being tested for users. Some Android users who have already spotted the plan on Disney+ Hotstar shared screenshots detailing the plan on Reddit. Disney+ Hotstar is reportedly offering the ₹99 introductory plan for ₹49 if users make the payment by using a card, Paytm, PhonePe or UPI.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar is also offering ₹100 off on its 6-months subscription plan of ₹299 per month. At present, users can get it for ₹199 per month if subscribed for six months. Earlier this year in September, Disney+ Hotstar announced its ₹399 annual VIP subscription, giving access to all content.

Now, there are three existing subscription plans offered by Disney+ Hotstar. There is ₹499 annual subscription, Super at ₹899 per year, and Premium at ₹1499 per year. Along with other benefits, the users with Premium subscriptions sign up on 4 devices at one time with video quality in 4K. Disney+ Hotstar Super users can get access to 2 devices with video quality restricted in HD while the basic plan of ₹499 is restricted to 1 mobile device.

Earlier this month, Netflix too reduced the prices of its monthly subscription plans in India. The monthly subscription now starts from ₹149, whereas, earlier it was priced at 199 per month. Moreover, the streamer has also reduced the price of the other subscription plans by up to 60 per cent.

