Ghar Waapsi review: Relatable show on homecoming let down by its wishful ending – News9 LIVE

Starcast : Vishal Vashistha, Anushka Kaushik, Akanksha Thakur, Vibha Chhibbey Atul Srivastava

Director: Ruchir Arun

Ruchir Arun’s Ghar Waapsi has the plot revealed in its two-word title. It is the story of coming back home that transforms into homecoming. It is about suffering a professional slump and seeing none of it leak it in the way your parents treat you. The series is about rediscovering the joys of staying back when the world has deemed continuous mobility as the definition of success.

Ghar Waapsi dwells on the disillusionment of employment through the discomfort of living apart from your loved ones, culminating in a finale that suggests moving on need not mean moving ahead. And even if it does, we are not running the same race.

Written by Tatsat Pandey and Bharat Mishra (Kartik Krishnan is credited with the concept and as the creative director), the six-episode series revolves around a 28-year-old Shekhar Dwivedi (Vishal Vashistha dishing out easily the best performance) who gets fired. On losing his job, Shekhar comes back from Bengaluru to Indore. Initially, his stay is restricted to a visit. He does not tell his family about his job status. His parents are ecstatic, his siblings are happy. Days pass. The charade continues till one day his mother tries setting him up with someone for marriage and later, during a heated argument at home, Shekhar blurts out he has no job.

In the Indian (Hindi) streaming ecosystem, there exists a neat strata brimming with nostalgia. Shows like Gullak, Yeh Meri Family, and more recently, Home Shanti are built on the premise of family-building. They stress on the importance of filial bonds and parental love, outlining the small gestures in which they manifest. By depicting what we had when we stayed within the four walls, they indicate the loss we accrue by stepping out of the threshold. Ghar Waapsi falls in this category and quite does not. That Shekhar stayed with his family for years before leaving for a job makes it a Gullak of its one kind. But we don’t see them then. Instead, we encounter him after he comes back, unemployed.

This narrative excursion enriches the show. Life after all begins when no one is watching. As someone who left home at 24 and has made peace with yearly visits at home, Ghar Waapsi hit closer than I’d imagined. Abound with terrific actors, the show gets a lot of things right. When Shekhar finally shares news of his unemployment, his parents are jolted. But beneath the shock resides joy in having their son back. Over the course of weeks, Shekhar too transitions from a visitor to a member of the family. Resistance dissolves, routine sets it. We notice it in moments. He takes out the garbage without being asked, figures out a café out of which he applies to jobs.

His siblings, younger brother and sister, are all well into their own lives. As Shekhar keeps staying back indefinitely, the façade of their decoratively politeness begins to crumble. He assumes that nothing has changed. But things have. In an affecting moment in episode four, his sister (an impressive Anushka Kaushik) and he get into a fight where she reminds him one that the casualty of being a long-distance offspring is making peace with time-bound phone calls. It is also about inhabiting a relationship that is tied by a name and fading feelings. A similar evocative scene is reprised when Shekhar shares a quiet moment with his younger brother.

I, for one, was visibly moved when the father (Atul Srivastava in fine form) held out a 100-rupee note to his now-employed son, asking him to buy something on the way. Or when he talks to his other son and assures him to not worry about money given that there is an FD. These might be cliched moments but they are fundamentally rooted in middle-class existence where fathers know of no other life other than being a father.

The problem begins when Ghar Waapsi looks for resolutions. Shekhar ‘s father owns a travel agent company. In the digital age, the services have become obsolete. It is a nice subplot that embodies the change of time but the makers model it as a solution. The entire stretch of Shekhar trying to revamp the business model and even succeeding appear unconvincing. So does the staged ending, orchestrated to leave a sweet aftertaste.

And this is my biggest issue with Ghar Waapsi. Apart from its grueling pace and bloated length (episodes range from 45-55 minutes), the show reveals itself to be wishful thinking by the end. All conflicts are magically resolved. Parents become more liberal, Shekhar bypasses the conflict in his heart. These might sound promising on paper but they are driven by foolhardy conviction. In effect, the sixth episode is the biggest letdown and should not have existed. Its inclusion only showcases the biggest problem plaguing web shows wherein they craft endings as a solution. The result is a good series that is held back by the misconception that happy endings quality as merit.

Leaving home is a tragic prospect because it renders returning an unending journey. Effectively, you step out once and spend a lifetime retracing those steps. The act is both crucial and conflicting, dire and deliberate. Try as you might, you can never rebuild the home you left behind. And as much you want, you can never remain the person who left in the first place. This contradiction sums up the vagaries of existence, the cruelty of life. Coming home never becomes homecoming. Because the space you once inhabited and the space you come to reside never add up.

Ghar Waapsi is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

