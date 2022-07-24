Social Security Statement: How to check your payments online – Marca

Ads

This is how you can create a My Social Security account

US citizens’ online Social Security accounts provide them with useful information about their status and expected future benefits.

Through My Social Security you can get a new Social Security card, receive documents that will help you when filing your taxes or change personal information in just a few seconds.

For those of you who have never accessed the Social Security platform, here’s a guide consisting of a just a few straightforward steps on how to create a My Social Security account.

Once you have registered, you will be able to request a Benefit Verification letter that shows your payments.

You can also get a Social Security card, as well as start either a retirement or a disability application.

The Social Security platform also offers you the possibility to calculate benefits for a current or former spouse and report your wages in the event you work and receive Social Security Disability Insurance.

On the platform you will find a table that shows the monthly benefit amounts if you retire, as well as information about your eligibility and earnings.

If you click on the option ‘Review your Earnings Record’, you’ll see your taxed Social Security and Medicare income for each year you worked.

