Samsung Galaxy S10 gets January 2022 security update – SamMobile

Last updated: January 17th, 2022
After releasing the January 2022 security update to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, and foldable phones, Samsung has released the update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update is currently available in Germany, and we expect it to expand to more European countries over the next few days.
The latest software update for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+ comes with firmware version G97xFXXUEGVA4. This new software includes the January 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security-related vulnerabilities found in Galaxy devices. Samsung might have also included general bug fixes and device stability improvements in the update.
If you are a Galaxy S10 series smartphone user in Germany, you can check for the new update on your device by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file for your smartphone from our firmware database and flash it manually.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy S10 series in early 2019 with Android 9 onboard. The smartphones in the series received the Android 10 update in early 2020, Android 11 update in early 2021, and the Android 12 update a few days ago.
