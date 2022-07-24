Belkin boosts MagSafe and Apple Watch Series 7 with updated Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 and separate Screenforce screen protector – iTWire

Ads

Belkin is one of the Apple accessory makers that Apple deems worthy of having its products for sale at its physical and online stores, and with a heritage nearly as long as Apple itself, the company is, without question, one of the premium accessory and hardware makers worldwide.

The company’s latest Apple Watch Series 7 accessories are definitely of note. The first is its Screenforce Tempered Glass 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protect + Bumper for Apple Watch.

The second isn’t just for Apple Watch Series 7 models (featuring the faster 15w charging that Series 7 watches support), but also offers 15W Magsafe chargng and 5W charging of AirPods and AirPods Pro models in that nifty 3-in-1 stand that people love.

Let’s start with the Apple Watch Series 7 screen protectors. Available for $39.95 each from Belkin’s own site, and from JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, David Jones and Amazon, there are some excellent features that really make the difference between Belkin’s Screenforce protector, and all those cheaper screen protectors at phone store kiosks and online.

Of particular usefulness in our post-COVID reality is an antimicrobial coating, which isn’t just antimicrobial, but also protects the protector from discoloration and degradation.

I mean, we might still ask who watches the watchmen, but Belkin has sorted out who protects the protectors, that’s for sure.

Other features including high-quality, crystal-clear, Japanese-made glass to absorb inpact and prevent scuffs and scratches, with a 9H scratch resistance to protect from the kind of daily wear damage you’d see from cheaper no-name brand models.

Particularly important are the curved edges, which not only preserve the look of your Apple Watch, but preserve the feel and tactile screen experience, ensuring precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition that reacts just like the original screen.



I can certainly attest to the fact some of the cheaper protectors I’ve used in the past inhibit the tactile screen experience, and when you can’t be tactile, well, it’s more than fair to stay that those inferior models don’t feel good.

In a woke era where feelings are everything, and even form part of the plotline of Star Trek Discovery Season 4, Belkin’s tactility preservation ensures it truly does have the feel good factor totally taken care of.

Heck, even Star Wars’ Obi-Wan told Luke to “stretch out with your feelings” in the original movie, and while Luke didn’t sport an Apple Watch, is there any doubt he would have wanted one – protected by a ScreenFORCE protector? May the force be with you, after all.

Next up is a polycarbonate bumper, also designed to keep the edges of the watch free from scratches and buffs, and as you’d absolutely expect, this device snaps onto your Apple Watch for easy application.

Models are available for the Apple Watch from Series 4 to Series 7, and the environment is considered, too – the plastic packaging components for this product are made entirely from recycled bottles, with two plastic water bottles recycled per product. This reinforces Belkin’s commitment to a more sustainable future, with packaging one of many corporate goals to help achieve its plan to become 100% carbon neutral in scope 2 emissions by 2025.

Then there’s the new, upgraded version of Belkin’s Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W.

Upgraded to support 15W fast charging on Apple Watch Series 7, this new model ensures you get an 0 to 80% charge in an estimated 45 minutes, up to 33% faster than Series 6.

In the same style of form factor to the product launched in 2020, this upgraded version holds the same great functionality to iPhone 13 and 12 models, AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

Available at Apple Stores, Belkin’s website and JB Hi-Fi, it retails for AUD $229.95.

