Own Westpac shares? Why the major bank could soon make a crypto splash – The Motley Fool Australia

ASX 200
|
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
TO MAKE THE WORLD
SMARTER, HAPPIER, AND RICHER.
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.
Is this old banking dog about to learn some new tricks?
Image source: Getty Images
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Shares in Westpac Banking Corp (ASX: WBC) experienced a green end to the week. However, it isn’t the share price that may have caught the attention of investors in the big four bank this week.
While Westpac might be Australia’s oldest banking institution, it has proven that age is merely a number. Potentially catching a few onlookers off guard this week, the 205-year-old bank has been caught advertising a job involving cryptocurrency.
Let’s take a look at what it might mean for Westpac shares.
In the last seven days, many crypto assets have partially rebounded in value. Take for instance the two largest names in the market, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). These two crypto assets have increased 12% and 32% in value respectively.
Amid this current resurgence, reporting has spread on Westpac putting out the feelers for a ‘Principal Architect in Digital Assets and Cryptocurrency’. However, according to the LinkedIn job posting, this role was first published three weeks ago.
Interestingly, the expression of interest in the crypto sector comes amid some of the greatest scepticism since the dramatic fall in price back in 2018. The developing industry has come under pressure following several collapses of both crypto tokens and institutions — such as the recently publicised Three Arrows Capital debacle.
The evaporation of capital as a result of this undoing has accelerated falls across crypto assets since the beginning of the year. In turn, Bitcoin is now down 49% on a year-to-date basis. In contrast, Westpac shares have slipped a slight 3%.
According to the Westpac job listing, the major bank’s new role includes:
Based on the information above, it seems Westpac is quite serious about getting involved in crypto.
While 20% price swings in the space of a couple of weeks are customary in the crypto world, few would expect to see such a move among the big four. However, that is exactly what occurred in the front half of June as the Westpac share price reacted to rate hikes.
At the current $21.07 price tag, Westpac is offering a dividend yield of 5.7%.
Motley Fool contributor Mitchell Lawler has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool Australia’s parent company Motley Fool Holdings Inc. and The Motley Fool Australia has positions in and has recommended Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool Australia has recommended Westpac Banking Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. This article contains general investment advice only (under AFSL 400691). Authorised by Scott Phillips.
July 22, 2022 | Sebastian Bowen
ANZ was the standout performer on a good day for ASX bank shares.
Read more »
July 22, 2022 | Brooke Cooper
The bank has dumped paid pandemic leave for staff.
Read more »
July 21, 2022 | James Mickleboro
ANZ has raised funds for the Suncorp Bank acquisition…
Read more »
July 20, 2022 | Bernd Struben
ANZ believes the Reserve Bank of Australia will boost the cash rate by 0.5% in each of the next four…
Read more »
July 19, 2022 | Tristan Harrison
Will the rise of one competitor hurt NAB’s chances of growth?
Read more »
July 19, 2022 | James Mickleboro
Here’s what a top broker is saying about ANZ’s big deal…
Read more »
July 19, 2022 | Brooke Cooper
The $4.9 billion transaction could have notable impacts on other ASX 200 banking shares.
Read more »
July 19, 2022 | James Mickleboro
Where is the Westpac dividend heading?
Read more »
View All
In this FREE STOCK REPORT, Scott Phillips, and his team at Motley Fool’s Share Advisor have released a special free report, detailing 5 ASX stocks that they think could be fantastic stocks to own as investors prepare for their retirement.
Sign Up for Take Stock
Investment news, stock ideas, and more, straight to your inbox.
Get Started Investing
You can do it. Learn about investing with our Investing Education hub.
Win at Retirement
Our latest articles and strategies for the post-work life you want.
Listen to Our Podcast
Hear our experts take on shares, the market & how to invest.
Join Our Premium Community
Join our flagship membership service, Share Advisor.
To make the world Smarter, Happier, And Richer
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show and premium investing services. The Motley Fool launched its Australian presence in 2011, and since then has grown to reach over 1 million Australians.
Read more about us >
This Service provides only general, and not personalised financial advice, and has not taken your personal circumstances into account. The Motley Fool Australia operates under AFSL 400691. For more information please see our Financial Services Guide. Please remember that investments can go up and down. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future returns. The Motley Fool Australia does not guarantee the performance of, or returns on any investment.
© 2010 – 2021 The Motley Fool Australia Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.
ACN: 146 988 052
Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL): 400691
The Motley Fool Australia, PO Box 104, Isle of Capri, Qld 4217
Contact Details:
Phone: (03) 8592 4841
Email: [email protected]
Our friendly customer service team will happily get back to you as soon as they can.
Own Westpac shares? Why the major bank could soon make a crypto splash – The Motley Fool Australia
ASX 200