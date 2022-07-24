Here's Why Dogecoin Is Falling Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Dogecoin (DOGE -1.52%) has given up some ground in Tuesday’s trading. The cryptocurrency’s price per token is now down roughly 2.4% over the last 24 hours.

The pullback for Dogecoin comes despite gains for other leading cryptocurrencies. As of 5:30 p.m. EDT, Bitcoin was up roughly 3.9% over the previous day of trading, while Ethereum‘s Ether token was up roughly 1.7% across the stretch.

Image source: Getty Images.

Rather than any big token or crypto-space news, Dogecoin’s sell-off appears to be the result of investors taking profits on the heels of recent gains. Even with today’s pullback, the token is still up roughly 8% over the last seven days of trading.

Increasing adoption for the cryptocurrency has improved its potential for long-term viability, and support from figures including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban has helped generate excitement among crypto investors. Dogecoin may have started as something of a joke, but its performance in 2021 has been nothing short of incredible. The token has surged more than 4,200% year to date.

Dogecoin now has a market capitalization of roughly $32 billion and is the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Leading cryptocurrencies have been gaining favor as potential hedges against inflation and instability in international equities markets. While Bitcoin has built a value case based around digital scarcity and Ethereum is attracting attention thanks to application building on its blockchain network, charting Dogecoin’s trajectory is more difficult.

The token looks like a high-risk investment even within the context of the volatile crypto space, and it will likely continue to see volatile pricing swings. The cryptocurrency has no hard limit on coin mining, and its blockchain doesn’t support app building. At the same time, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Dogecoin’s valuation won’t climb significantly above current levels.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

Ads

source