Gusto TV closed new distribution deal with Disney+ Hotstar India – Prensario Internacional

Chris Knight, President and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, said: ‘Our ambition was always for Gusto TV to be a global brand, and it’s coming true. From our original programming to our chefs to the recipes we create, our content continues to resonate and inspire audiences globally’.

With hundreds of hours of proprietary content, Gusto TV offers a culturally diverse lineup that is a feast for the eyes and connects emotionally with viewers. The network award-winning titles can be viewed in English, Spanish and Mandarin across 160+ countries on 30+ different platforms. Disney+ Hotstar is an evolved video streaming technology platform that pays attention to the quality of the experience across multiple devices, including TV, mobile and desktop applications, making them the complete video destination for OTT video consumers.



