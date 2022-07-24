Crazy Deal! Get £300 for FREE, just buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from O2; limited time deal – HT Tech

Ads

O2 has come up with one of the most interesting deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! This deal will not just let you enjoy the flagship-level smartphone at an affordable price but will also give back a straight £300 to you- for free. Sounds interesting? It definitely is! However, the British mobile operator O2 will be giving away gift cards worth £300 simply when you sign-up to get a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. And note, this is a limited-time offer that will be running till August 10. So, if you are planning to buy a new flagship level smartphone, then do consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. On top of the money, you will also receive a lot of freebies. Yes, there is more to the deal! Know everything about this crazy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal on O2.

In 2022, Samsung introduced its flagship of the yea, the Galaxy S22 Ultra along with an S Pen. The catch is that you will need to pay a £30 upfront along with £28.00 for he airtime for the 50GB data plan on O2. This will cost you a total of £58.99 per month. There is also an unlimited data plan that will cost you £65.98 a month along with a £30 upfront fee. Interestingly, both of these offers come with this free gift card which will give you back £300. Also, these are the pre-built plans that will be applicable for 36 months, however, O2 gives an option to tweak the contract to run it for a shorter time or you pay more or less according to yourself.

Adding more power to this deal, O2 also added an option to trade in an old smartphone to get an extra £150 discount. What else?

Once you sign on with O2 for a 50GB plan, you will be able to use the line in the EU for free as well as be able to double the amount of 5G data you can use each month. And if you subscribe to the unlimited data plan, then it will allow you to roam at no extra cost in 75 different countries, warranty for three years, and up to six months’ worth of Apple Music for free! And yes, unlimited texts and minutes with both the plans.

