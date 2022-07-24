The best Amazon Prime Day home deals – Don't Waste Your Money

Ads

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here! Now through July 13, you’ll find sales across the site, including the retailer’s home category, which actually encompasses several smaller categories.

Amazon’s “home” items include everything from bedding and furniture to kitchenware and electronics, so regardless of what room of your home you’re looking to update, you’ll likely find a deal.

Keep in mind that you will need a Prime Membership to get the deals, but you can become a Prime member and shop Prime Day deals the same day. A membership costs $14.99, but you can also start a 30-day free trial if you’re not sure you will want to continue with the membership after Prime Day.

During Prime Days, you can save up to 79% on Amazon devices like the Echo Show 15, which is currently $180, a savings of $70. The Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch smart display and a built-in camera. It also uses Alexa-powered widgets to help keep you organized with shared calendars, personal sticky notes, to-do lists, shopping lists and assigned reminders.

You can also use your voice to pull up recipes if you’re in the middle of cooking or order takeout after a busy day, and stream your favorite shows, movies, music or podcasts. You can even use it as a digital photo frame to display pictures from Amazon Photos or Facebook.



This 50-inch Amazon Fire TV is marked down from $470 to $260. The smart TV has vivid 4K Ultra HD and HDR 10, which deliver a better picture and brighter colors compared to 1080p full HD television.

Because the TV has a built-in Fire Stick, you can watch more than 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.



If you don’t need an entirely new TV, but do need a device to stream your favorite shows and movies, you can get a Fire TV Stick Lite for just $12, a savings of 60% (or $18).

The Fire TV Stick Lite has Alexa Voice control, so you can simply ask your TV to stream shows, movies or music without even clicking a button. The device stays behind your TV, so you won’t have to see it, and it’s easy to set up: Simply plug it in, turn on the TV and connect to the internet.



If you’ve been wanting to add some security cameras to your home, this Nest Cam with Floodlight is now $190, a savings of $90. This deal is good July 12-17.

The camera includes a floodlight and built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal and vehicle. Alerts are sent directly through the Google Home app, with no subscription required. You can use the camera to check on your home 24/7 and see what you missed with three hours of video history, or add a Nest Aware Plus subscription for 10 days of 24/7 recording and 60 days of video history.



The Kindle Kids is now priced at $50, a savings of 55% (or $60). Sized for little hands, the Kindle comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover and a 2-year worry-free guarantee — up to a $219 value.

If you need a bigger Kindle, the Kindle Oasis will be priced at $195, a savings of 30%, or $85. The Kindle Oasis screen is 7 inches and has an adjustable warm light to shift the screen from white to amber. It is also waterproof, so you can use it in the bathtub or a pool without worrying about it getting wet.

If you’re looking for a new stand mixer, you can save $120 on the Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, now priced at $260.

The Kitchenaid mixer has a 3.5-quart bowl for mixing up smaller batches and comes with a flex edge beater, dough hook and a 6-wire whip. With 10 speeds, you can make everything from baked goods to whipped cream and more.



Regularly priced at $200, you’ll save $60 on the Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit. The kit includes a base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector and one range extender, so it would work well for an apartment or smaller home as is, but you can add more sensors if you have a bigger home.

You’ll receive notifications on your mobile device when the system is triggered, and you can monitor the system and change alarm codes from your phone. Setup is easy: Plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and place the sensors where you’d like them.



You can save 46% on this DeWalt hand-held work light, now marked down to $59 from the regular price of $109.82. The portable work light has a bright LED output with 160 lumens and a magnet for hands-free use.

With more than 1,000 5-star reviews, customers say the light has great battery life and is helpful because you can use it hands-free.

This Echo Dot smart speaker bundle comes with a Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb, which allows you to control the lights by using your voice through Alexa. The bundle is regularly priced at $65, but is currently 69% off at $20, a savings of $45.

The Echo Dot can be used as a speaker so you can play music throughout your house, or you can use your voice to turn on lights, adjust your thermostat and lock your doors if you have other, compatible devices.



Always a popular item during Prime Day, Blink outdoor security cameras are 35% off. Priced at $100 for a two-pack, each camera comes to $50. The cameras help you monitor your home day and night and run for two years on two AA lithium batteries, which are included.



You’ll save $179 on this Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro. Now priced at $220, the Anova precision cooker sous vide circulates water at the exact temperature required for cooking nearly any food you’d like, including chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb and pork.

With 1,300 5-star reviews, customers say the device is easy to use and works well. One customer who gave it a full 5 stars calls it a “must-have kitchen tool.”

“The sous vide makes life so much easier! I loved my Anova Pro so much that I bought a second one so I can cook two items with different temperatures at the same time,” they wrote. “I use my sous vide at least twice a week.”



At 40% off for Prime Day, this GE Drip Coffee Maker With Timer is now $69, a savings of $30. The coffee maker holds 1.5 liters and comes with reusable, dishwasher-safe filters. With a 24-hour programmable auto-brew, you can wake up to freshly brewed coffee every morning.



If you’re a gamer, you’ll want to check out this Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset that is now 54% off. Regularly priced at $130, it is now $60.

The headset, which has more than 4,000 5-star reviews, offers full integration with popular game titles and has THX 7.1 surround sound. The headset has oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up, so they are comfortable to wear for hours at a time.



You’ll save $233 on this Easy Set Pool with Cartridge Filter Pump, now priced at $112. Measuring 12 feet by 30 inches, it is made of puncture resistant three-ply durable material and can be assembled in just 10 minutes.

With nearly 10,000 5-star reviews, customers say the pool is is a great value, big enough for multiple people, easy to set up and many say they use it every day in the summer.



These Flexible Plastic Colored Cutting Board Mats are 52% off, a savings of $16. The cutting boards are made of BPA-free, non-porous material and have an anti-skid back.

Dishwasher safe, the boards come in seven colors with food icons so you know which board to use to avoid cross-contamination of your food. For example, red means meat, green is for vegetables, blue is fish and yellow is for fruit.



You’ll save $150 on this Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo, which can grill, barbecue, bake, broil, dehydrate, roast and act as a griddle and air fryer.

The XL size means you can cook for a family including main dishes and sides at the same time. The flat top griddle allows you to cook six steaks at once, a whole platter of nachos or, if using for breakfast, six pancakes.



Regularly priced at $430, this Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box is $209, a savings of $221. The box can be used for organization and storage of outdoor items like cushions, garden tools and pool toys.

With nearly 7,000 5-star reviews, customers say it is easy to assemble, looks great and because it supports up to 660 pounds, some customers even use it as extra seating.

“Very pleased with this purchase. It has a wood-look that goes well with other furniture and items on my deck,” one customer wrote. “The large capacity is nice, and the weight it can support makes it an additional seating source when needed.”



If you’re more of a ‘stay inside in the air conditioning’ summer person, or are going to use Prime Day to do some early Christmas shopping, this Fast & Furious: Highway Heist Game is 53% off, priced at just $14.

For ages 12 and up, the game, based on the “Fast & Furious” film series, has game players play as a team in one of three scenarios, each of which has different enemies, actions, stunts and objectives.

